Savannah Guthrie had a cheeky reaction to the threesome reference during the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“We are transitioning from the liberty portion, which got us a little hot and bothered in the pouring rain,” Guthrie, 52, joked during the Friday, July 26, broadcast of the opening ceremony before introducing the equality performance.

During the liberty segment of the “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” demonstration on Friday, three dancers in a library ran past a book titled Le Triomphe De L’Amour — which means — The Triumph of Love. The trio ran out of the library and into the streets of Paris. They found themselves in a building where they ran up a spiral staircase.

After one female dancer nearly kissed both of her fellow dancers on the stairs, all three performers snuck into a room, got cozy and then shut the door on the camera.

“We are uninvited, well, OK,” commentator Kelly Clarkson said before joking, “That was just rude.”

During the performance, NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico shared a little insight about the inspiration behind the performance.

“So the artistic director, Thomas Jolly, decided to lean into some of the clichés about France,” Tirico explained. “The City of Light, known as a romantic city. So much literature written or set here involves love. So in this segment, love and literature the twain shall meet. Or maybe we should say trois.”

Guthrie and Clarkson weren’t the only viewers who had some thoughts about the cheeky performance.

“I didn’t have the Olympics opening ceremony celebrating polyamory among their celebration of love, but I’m here for it,” one user wrote via X. “And let’s be real if any country can do it, it’s France.”

The Olympics opening ceremony kicked off on Friday along the Seine River. Athletes from around the world made their debut on boat during the aquatic Parade of Nations.

In addition to paying homage to French culture in the ceremony, Lady Gaga also performed. The singer, 38, opened up about what a huge honor it was to headline the global event.

“Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music,” Gaga wrote via Instagram on Friday. “I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth — Paris.”