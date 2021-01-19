Party at the Max! Saved by the Bell‘s revival is coming back! On Tuesday, January 19, Peacock announced that the reimagining of the ’90s sitcom was renewed for a second season.

“I’m thrilled that Saved by the Bell has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes,” writer and executive producer Tracey Wigfield said in a statement on Tuesday. “Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.”

In the new series, California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) closes multiple underfunded high schools and suggests affected students attend well-funded schools, including Bayside High. With that, the current Bayside students are introduced to an entirely different lifestyle and a whole new group of kids.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez returned for season 1 as series regulars, reprising Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively. Gosselaar, 46, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies also popped up for cameos in the season.

Saved by the Bell first aired on NBC for four seasons from 1989 to 1993. It also led to two movies, Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style in 1992 and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas in 1994.

“I learned so much from being on that show. It was a classroom on the set for me of how to conduct myself as an actor,” the Pitch alum told Variety in September 2020 of his time on the original series. “I think that was one of the things that attracted so many people to the show: It was just the innocence of these characters, as well as the actors portraying them. A lot of people forget that we were the same age as the characters, so we were going through the same experiences as them. And there was no ego on the set — there was no negative energy — and when you watch the show you see that bleeding through. So not getting another take now, as an actor I would put my foot down and say I need another one. But I don’t know that people were looking that carefully at this show, it was a Saturday morning show.”

Mitchell Hoog, who plays Zack and Kelly Kapowski’s son, spoke to Gosselaar for advice on the show before filming began.

“I think the whole old cast really let us kind of have our freedom with finding what the new school is, and kind of letting our imagination run with that,” the Colorado native, 21, exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2020. “I remember the first day on set with him, [Mark-Paul] looked at me and was like, ‘Have fun with it.'”

Dustin Diamond, who portrayed Screech in the original show, did not return for the new series. Earlier this month, the actor, 44, was diagnosed with cancer.

The first season of the Saved by the Bell revival is now streaming on Peacock.