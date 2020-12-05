So excited, and they just can’t hide it! The newest Saved by the Bell cast members proved they were up for the challenge when asked to answer a series of trivia questions about the original show.

Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Haskiri Velazquez and John Michael Higgins joined Us Weekly recently to talk about the new show, but they were also game to show off their Saved by the Bell knowledge. They were first asked about the name of Zack Morris’ (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) band, and all but Higgins correctly answered “Zack Attack.”

Next up, the cast were asked to name the song Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) sang when she got hooked on caffeine pills. For the second time, Higgins, 57, was the only one to blank on the answer.

“This [stuff] I was all learning on the spot,” the Pitch Perfect star, who plays new Bayside High Principal Ronald Toddman, said. “I didn’t watch the show. … I would actually say things in my script [that] I had no idea what I was saying. And I turned to Mario [Lopez], I was like, ‘What the hell is this?’”

The newest cast as a whole did get stumped on a number of questions. Not only did they fail to name the character who replaced Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) and Jessie half-way through season 4, but they also struggled to determine who Kelly broke up with Zack for and what Zack’s old cell phone was originally called.

Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival premiered on the new streaming service on November 25. Though the new series features several new faces, some OG cast members have reprised their former roles: Gosselaar, 46, Lopez, 47, Berkley, 48, Thiessen, 46, and Lark Voorhies.

“It’s been over 30 years, and I never thought we’d be able to revisit it,” Lopez said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. “But I thought if we could do it in a fun, cool, clever kind of way, it would be fun.”

The Access Hollywood host said that it has been “a lot of fun” to revisit his character, A.C. Slater, who is now a physical education teacher and football coach at Bayside High. “They did a very cool blend of mixing the nostalgia with the very 2020 version of the kids these days too,” he explained. “It’s shot beautifully, single camera. It was a lot of fun and just seeing everyone with the old gang, the OGs, and then with the new set of kids and kind of being in that teacher mentor role.”

Saved by the Bell, which is a retooled version of Good Morning, Miss Bliss, aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993. From there, it spawned the spinoff shows Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

Peacock’s Saved by the Bell is now streaming.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi