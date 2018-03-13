Scheana Shay made it clear on Vanderpump Rules that she thinks Brittany Cartwright can do better than Jax Taylor — but does she still feel that way now?

“I think if Jax and Brittany were doomed it would’ve been doomed already,” Scheana exclusively told Us Weekly. “The fact that they have made it through the hardest parts of, hopefully the hardest thing that their relationship will ever go through. I think that they’re in it for the long run now.”

After Jax cheated on Brittany with former SUR hostess Faith Stowers earlier in the season, Scheana tried to encourage her friend to move on, and even introduced Brittany to another SUR employee on the Monday, March 12, episode of the Bravo hit. Brittany ended up in tears because she’s still in love with Jax even though he cheated. The pair have seemingly gotten over Jax’s indiscretion and are still dating.

“I really think it would have ended by now if it was going to, but he was by her side when her grandpa passed away. She was by his side when his dad and grandfather passed away,” Scheana continued. “I think that they do have a very solid foundation and relationship now that if she’s able to move past the cheating then again whatever makes her happy I will absolutely support and their doing really well. I was just with them in Vegas a couple weeks ago and I’ve never seen them happier.”

As for her own relationship with Jax, Scheana revealed the costars have a complicated friendship.

“We don’t speak as much right now just because he was dealing with a lot of family issues and I was giving him his space with everything he was going through, but I reached out a couple times, let him know I was there and if he needed anything,” the Sex Tips star explained. “I love Jax, like I said, he’s like my brother who we just have this love and hate relationship with each other.”

On the other hand. her relationships with Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute are less amicable.

“I don’t talk to them at all,” Scheana revealed. “I mean thankfully I only have to see them for a few months out of the year. Other than that, they’re not in my circle so they’re not people I’m around constantly unless it’s something with Brittany.”

As for Kristen’s newfound friendship with Scheana’s BFF Ariana Madix, the SUR waitress is only shocked it took this long for Kristen to come around.

“Who doesn’t like Ariana? She’s a badass bitch. She’s awesome. That’s why she’s my best friend, so anyone who doesn’t like her, it’s like saying you don’t like Brittany. How do you not like them? They’re awesome, that’s why they’re two of my best friends,” Scheana told Us. “Same with Lala, now everyone sees what I saw and now they’re like ‘Oh my God we love Lala’ and ‘I’m like yeah uh. I’m the one who started this.’”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

