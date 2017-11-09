Will Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian ever have a normal relationship? All signs point to no. In a sneak peek of the Sunday, November 12, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian tries to play devil’s advocate while her sister finally stands up to her ex. But then things take a turn that no one saw coming.

Scott is extremely crushed that he wasn’t invited to Khloe’s birthday party, but Kourtney doesn’t see why she would invite him after his behavior in Cannes, where he was seen partying non-stop and hanging out with multiple women.

“I feel like you think you can go out and do whatever you want and purposely try to hurt me and still get invited to everything,” Kourtney says to Scott.

“What does that mean though? What do you think that really means? Does that mean that I hate you or that I actually love you and I do things out of spite?” he answers.

“When you are intentionally trying to hurt me and be like, tit for tat, that doesn’t make me be like, ‘Oh, let’s invite Scott to the party and I want to hang out with him!’”

The 34-year-old father of three does finally admit he can’t handle things well and would “like to try and be a better person,” but Kourtney can’t really understand how they continue to have the same discussions over and over again. “You already know the things you should be doing in life. You don’t need me to tell you them. We’re not going to sit here and go over it again for the hundredth time in 10 years or more. You really don’t know what you should be doing? You’re gonna tell me that? You’re one of the smartest people I’ve met.”

Clearly, Scott takes that as his cue to lighten up the room. “Aww, you want to make out?” he answers, making Kourtney laugh. “When do you think we’re gonna get married, by the way, like, 40?”

At this point, Khloe is shocked and weirded out by their “dysfunctional” relationship, and Kourtney, 38, can’t stop laughing. “You think that when I turn 40 I’m gonna go, ‘Hey I’ve been looking for this drunk guy and he has a bunch of dirty, s—t stained underwear whores?’” Kourtney asks.

With that, Scott takes her hand and they go to get mani pedis together, another act Khloe just can’t understand. While Kourtney keeps telling her they’re not hooking up, Scott keeps asking in a shocked voice, “We’re not hooking up?!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

