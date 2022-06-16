Kim Kardashian Is ‘So Different’ Around Pete Davidson, Scott Disick Says

While gushing over Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson, Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but throw a little shade at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s former partners.

Khloé, 37, turned to Scott, 39, for a laugh during the Thursday, June 16, episode of The Kardashians, but they ended up chatting about how Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal will affect how she dates moving forward. (Thursday’s episode was filmed as Khloé learned her then-boyfriend, with whom she shares daughter True, now 4, had an affair that resulted in the birth of the NBA star’s son Theo, now 6 months.)

“People’s moral compasses … it’s broken,” the Good American cofounder told sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend on Thursday’s episode.

Scott, who split from Kourtney in 2015 amid a cheating scandal of his own, asked, “Do you feel like, who knows if you’ll ever find anybody you can trust? … I just can’t imagine, like, opening up myself to somebody and then down the road, like, you just find out they’re completely different people.”

While Khloé was trying to stay optimistic — “I think we totally can find people we can trust” — she noted, “They say you never love the same way twice. And I think you say that because you become scarred or, like, there’s trauma. You’re trained to just love people differently.”

The Flip It Like Disick alum cited Pete, who has been linked to Kim since October 2021 following her split from Kanye West, as an example.

“Kim found a guy who’s a great guy. He’s so sweet,” Scott said. “[He] does so much. He picked us up from the airport the other day, like, [with] the coffee she wanted. Had a coffee for me — I didn’t want to tell him it’s the completely wrong one. He’s just a great person. You can tell he cares about people’s feelings.”

After gushing about the comedian, Scott realized that Pete was supposed to come over. “I wonder where he is,” he said.

“Oh, my gosh, are you and Pete besties?” Khloé asked.

Scott nodded. “Bunk beds, the whole thing,” he joked. “We have the best time together.”

“I’m happy that she has someone who is nice to her, caters to her,” Khloé responded.

Scott then seemingly shaded the rapper. “She hasn’t had a really long time,” he said. “It’s really cute. She’s so different, too, in front of him. She says, like, young slang words.”

In a confessional interview, Khloé, who confirmed Kim was “in love” with Pete earlier this month, added that the Saturday Night Live alum is “so sweet.”

“I don’t know him really, really well, but from what I do know, I think it’s really drama-free, it’s really easy. And I think that’s something that’s the end goal,” Khloé said. “Everyone wants that fairy tale everyone wants the happily ever after. I think that’s the hope. Love shouldn’t be this hard.”

The Kardashians is expected to return for new episodes later this year.

