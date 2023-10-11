Sullivan’s Crossing deserves credit for giving Us the long-awaited Scott Patterson and Chad Michael Murray onscreen collaboration.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Patterson, 65, recalled working on two projects with Murray, 42, before they finally appeared together on screen.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever worked with him. I didn’t work in any scenes with him on [Gilmore Girls], which kind of catapulted both of us [to stardom]. And then there was the indie film [Other People’s Children], but we didn’t have any scenes together,” he explained. “It’s the first time we had scenes together and I truly enjoyed working with Chad.”

Patterson praised Murray for being a “real pro,” adding, “He understands the medium, he understands what to do in front of a camera and really what not to do in front of a camera. And that’s most of the battle. So it’s always a joy to work with him.”

Related: Fall TV Preview 2023: Inside the Must-Watch New and Returning Shows Amid the WGA and SAG strikes, the fall TV schedule is in for a shakeup with both new and returning shows. Hulu’s The Other Black Girl explores Nella’s (Sinclair Daniel) journey as the only Black woman at a New York City publishing firm. She gets excited when Hazel (Ashleigh Murray) arrives before quickly starting to […]

After filming season 1 of Sullivan’s Crossing, Patterson is hoping for more onscreen moments between him and Murray.

“I hope our characters intersect more in the coming episodes — in the coming seasons as well. It looks like this might run a little bit, so that’s always a good feeling too,” he continued. “Give me more Chad. I think I can join the chorus of people out there that are his fans and agree with them. Give me more Chad.”

Sullivan’s Crossing, which is based on a book series by Robyn Carr, follows neurosurgeon Maggie (Morgan Kohan) who must return to her hometown in rural Nova Scotia. She ends up reconnecting with her estranged father Sully (Patterson) while forming a bond with his coworker Cal (Murray).

“[Cal] has been around Sullivan’s Crossing for a while. He’s on his own journey. He’s seeking his own peace and his own solace and his own healing,” Patterson noted. “He is a bit of a mystery, but Sully instinctively knows that he’s a good person and he trusts him. So Cal helps out around the campground when he can and he’s just sort of there.”

Patterson spent more time filming with Kohan, 29, — who plays his daughter on the show.

Related: TV Shows and Movies That’ll Give You the Fall Feels: ‘Gilmore Girls,’ More Now that sweater weather is upon Us — and pumpkin spice is everywhere — it’s time to create the perfect autumn-inspired watch list. In the wise words of Gilmore Girls’ Taylor Doose (Michael Winters), “Breathe in, folks. Smells like fall!” That means shows like Gilmore Girls, Riverdale and Everwood should be in your streaming queue. Although watching Gilmore Girls won’t […]

“I think we both bring real-life experience into the arena when it comes to this type of [estranged father-daughter] relationship. Not that it’s dead on, but I think that’s the thing that made this easy. [We] sort of seamlessly fit the two pieces together — Morgan and myself — to see if a scene is going to click,” he explained. “You just never know if there’s chemistry. So it clicked immediately because I think we both have some pretty life experience that informs these types of roles.”

He continued: “To us, it means everything. It means that we can actually do the roles, whereas some people could read this and think they could do these roles, but then they realize after maybe a casting process that they’re really not right for these roles. I think that we’re both really right for these roles.”

The series, which aired on Canada’s CTV earlier this year, continues to find success on The CW. For Patterson, it has been a pleasure getting to see his fans show support for a new project.

Related: TV Shows That Are Based on Books Little Fires Everywhere, Big Little Lies and You are among the best-selling books that made their way to the small screen in the form of TV adaptations. Reese Witherspoon is at the center of many of the most successful TV shows based on books, thanks to her passion for bringing fresh stories to a new […]

“It’s always exciting to go to a new place with a new project [and] with new expectations. Everybody’s lovely. The work is deep and the collaboration is real. You’ve got a built-in audience with [Gilmore Girls] and now we’ve got Robyn Carr’s book audience,” he told Us. “So it’s kind of exciting to come into something that’s kind of established — has already an established fan base — and I can bring mine in. They can join forces and watch the show together and compare notes.”

Patterson also praised Sullivan’s Crossing for leaving room for collaboration.

“I have a lot more freedom to create the role. I have a lot more input with what [Sully] says and what he does. I just love that about the show. I love that about the producers and the network and all the support they give. And [executive producer] Roma Roth is a very, very special showrunner,” he gushed. “She really, really trusts her actors and she really listens. She just wants the best for the episode. She wants the best for the scene [and] she wants the best for the show. To me, that is the sign of a true leader. So we follow her lead, but she’s open to suggestions, which makes this so much stronger.”

Related: Best Women Running TV Shows One of a kind storytelling. Many of Us Weekly‘s favorite TV shows have been brought to life because of the women behind the scenes. Julie Plec worked her way up through Dawson’s Creek and Kyle XY until she got her first opportunity to step up as a showrunner in 2009 alongside Kevin Williamson (who later […]

The highlight for Patterson has been how “respected” the cast got to feel on set.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Everybody has a platform to voice their concerns or their opinions and state their ideas and they’re taken seriously,” he added. “It makes everybody feel like they’ve got skin in the game and that they’re helping to create this as we go along in a little way. Roma’s still the boss and she’s doing all of the heavy lifting. But she wants to hear our thoughts and that’s rare. That’s very, very special. I think that’s why this show feels so natural, so alive and [why] it’s been so successful so far. I hope that continues.”

Sullivan’s Crossing airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.