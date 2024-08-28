Scotty McCreery came to a fan’s aid during one of his recent performances.

During a concert at the Colorado State Fair on Saturday, August 24, McCreery, 30, stopped singing “It Matters to Her” to call out an audience member he spotted assaulting a woman. “Hey! Right here, right here. That’s a lady you just hit, sir,” he shouted before pointing at the concertgoer, per social media footage from the show. “Absolutely not.”

McCreery proceeded to ask event police and security to escort the man out of the venue. “Get the heck out of here,” he stated. “On God’s green Earth, at a Scotty McCreery show? What are you doing?”

McCreery also encouraged fans to “let the cops know who hit the lady ‘cause that’s absolutely unacceptable.” Concert crew members helped officials by shining spotlights into the front of the crowd as the man was taken away. He went on to declare: “Whoever you are, that’s the definition of a coward, hitting a lady. Get the heck out of here.”

Related: 'American Idol' Winners: Where Are Fantasia Barrino and More Now? American Idol paved the way for reality competition shows to help everyday people achieve their dreams of music stardom. The series premiered in 2002 on Fox with a star-studded judging panel consisting of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. American Idol‘s freshman season introduced Kelly Clarkson, who would become the show’s first breakout star. […]

“Well, if we’re all set, let’s get on back to the show,” McCreery said before resuming the performance.

Several fans took to social media to praise McCreery’s actions. “WOW … Good for @ScottyMcCreery,” an X user wrote on Sunday, August 25. “Totally unacceptable at your show or any show!!”

Another fan tweeted: “Wow, I have been to so many of Scotty’s concerts, and I have not seen any like that, glad he got kicked out, and yes Scotty is a class act!”

McCreery, for his part, has not publicly addressed the incident any further. He will take to the stage again at the Stark County Fair in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, August 29, followed by more shows across the U.S. and Canada through 2025, per his website.

The “See You Tonight” singer rose to fame after winning season 10 of American Idol in 2011. He has since released six studio albums — his most recent record, Rise & Fall, dropped on May 10 — and won the ACM Award for New Artist of the Year in 2012. Outside of his music career, McCreery tied the knot with his wife, Gabi Dugal, in 2018. The couple welcomed their son, Avery, in October 2022.

Related: Biggest Country Music Controversies Through the Years Sometimes America’s sweethearts go sour. From Morgan Wallen to The Chicks, the biggest names in country music have been at the center of some major controversies. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer found themselves in hot water in the early 2000s after sharing their personal politics on a public stage. While performing across the […]

McCreery is the latest of several artists who have recently paused their shows to help fans in need. While performing at the University of Texas in June, Justin Timberlake asked for the house lights to be turned on after spotting a fan who required medical assistance. Taylor Swift, meanwhile, has stopped many of her Eras Tour performances to check in on fans affected by security, heat exhaustion, dehydration and more issues.

McCreery’s fellow country star Jelly Roll surprised a fan using an IV drip with a better seat. “I’ve seen a lot of crazy s—t at my shows. But this young lady is out here with a full-blown IV,” he declared during his set at the Tailgates N’ Tallboys festival in Midland, Michigan, last month.

Upon learning the fan was a cancer survivor, Jelly Roll, 39, asked his team to get them a chair. “We’ll get you off your feet baby. OK?” he stated in social media concert footage.