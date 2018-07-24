‘Scream’ House Rented to Recreate Iconic Party Scene for Fans

Cue the scary music! The house featured in Scream has been rented out so that fans can recreate the iconic party scene from the 1996 slasher film.

Anthony Masi and Nate Ragon told TMZ on Tuesday, July 24, that they spent $22,000 to rent out the five-bedroom, four-bathroom property to host an event called “Scream Comes Home.” The once-in-a-lifetime bash will be held at the actual house in Santa Rosa, California, where the end of the movie was filmed.

Masi and Ragon are selling a variety of packages, ranging from $50 to $1,750. The basic package allows entry for one person and includes limited access to the outside of the home between 7 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 27. It includes a group photo opportunity and admittance to a complimentary screening of the flick.

At $200, the next package allows day and night access to the grounds, both inside and out. The $1,250 package, which is already sold out, allows two people to stay in the house overnight, among other perks. The $1,750 package is a VIP experience for Friday, October 26, that admits two people to stay overnight and attend a private party with limited attendance.

Masi and Ragon plan to decorate the house with scary props and surprises. Some attendees will even get a chance to have Roger L. Jackson (who voiced Ghostface) give them a call, just like on the big screen.

The original Scream movie starred David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich and Drew Barrymore. Three sequels followed, with the most recent, Scream 4, being released in 2011. Scream is also on the small screen: A TV spinoff premiered on MTV in 2015.

Tell Us: Would you go to the Scream house party?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!