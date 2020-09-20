Hey, Upper East Siders! Sebastian Stan took a trip down memory lane when he rewatched the Gossip Girl pilot with a large glass of red wine in hand.

The Gossip Girl alum, 38, shared his commentary in an Instagram video on Saturday, September 19, which marked 13 years since the CW series premiered.

“It was the best of times and it was the best of times. Xoxo, Gossip Girl. Premiere 09/19/2007,” he captioned the post.

Stan was particularly enamored with his costar Chace Crawford, who portrayed Nate Archibald for the show’s six seasons. “Yes, Chace,” he said. “I always wanted to have that hair.”

Crawford, 35, replied in the comments, “Hahahaha quarantine really brings out our true selves.”

Unfortunately, Stan couldn’t watch himself in the pilot episode because his character, Carter Baizen, isn’t introduced until episode four. “Well, I wasn’t in the pilot, but I wish I was,” he said. “There it is, xoxo.”

Jessica Szohr, who played Vanessa Abrams for the first four seasons, also commented on the post. “Hahahah, you have me cracking up, Seb,” she wrote.

Halsey also commented, “This is the best thing,” while a fan asked, “How many drinks deep are you?”

Gossip Girl — which aired from 2007 to 2012 — followed a group of elite high school students in New York City. The cast included Blake Lively (Serena van der Woodsen), Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf), Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey), Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass), Taylor Momsen (Jenny Humphrey) and Crawford.

HBO Max announced in July 2019 that a new Gossip Girl series is in the works. The upcoming show will be set years after the events of the series finale and will follow a new generation of privileged New York City high schoolers. Executive producer Joshua Safran shared on a December episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast that the new show will be an incarnation all its own.

“I wish there was the proper word because it isn’t a remake, isn’t a reboot,” he explained. “It truly is just years after the original. It’s hard to say how many years because the original ended in 2012. But it was 2017 for the characters, because we flash forward five years.”

The screenwriter added, “It really is the same world. It’s 2020. If these characters were to talk about Blair Waldorf, they’re going to talk about Blair Waldorf. I kind of look at it as sort of what Marvel does or the DC Universe. You’re just looking at a different angle inside the universe. I think, because of that, it allows us to not feel super tied. It’s still in the same location, it is still [about] fashion, still about privilege, about the one percent.”