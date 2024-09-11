The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars have Jen Affleck’s back after her near-divorce from husband Zac Affleck.

During a group appearance on the Wednesday, September 11, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Demi Engemenn, Jessi Ngatikaura and Layla Taylor revealed that they haven’t totally forgiven Zac, 27, for how he treated Jen on the cast trip.

“[We have] not made up, but I feel like we’re cordial when we see him,” Mikayla, 24, said.

During the final episodes of Hulu’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the ladies went on a group trip to Las Vegas. They had plans to attend a Chippendales show, prompting an angry Zac to proclaim that he wanted to divorce Jen, 25, if she went. Jen ultimately chose to sit out of attending the show, alongside then-pregnant Taylor Frankie Paul and Mikayla.

While sitting at their rented house, Jen received a lengthy text from Zac, where he expressed his anger about his wife’s perceived lack of standards. Jessi, for her part, claimed that she never wanted to speak with Zac after viewing a screenshot of the message, which included insults about several cast members.

“I said I never wanted to be in the same room with him, but we’ve been here [in Los Angeles] this weekend,” Jessi, 32, quipped.

Layla, 23, chimed in, stressing that Jen’s happiness is No. 1.

“I think, ultimately, we want Jen to be happy and if that’s with Zac, then that’s with Zac,” Layla said. “But I don’t think any of us would keep our mouths shut if we saw her getting poorly again. I would definitely say something.”

By the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives finale, Jen was questioning whether to remain a member of #MomTok or move with her husband to New York City. (Zac was looking at medical schools in the Big Apple, but ultimately chose a program closer to home in Utah.)

Jen and Zac, who share two children, also decided to stay together.

“I definitely think it was the best thing to happen to our relationship. While watching the show, a lot of people are going to think that maybe this would break our relationship apart. But if anything, it did the opposite,” Jen exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Being on camera and having those moments happen made us take a step back and actually look at a relationship and make us just see what we have to change.”

According to Jen, she and Zac — who are distant cousins with actors Ben and Casey Affleck — have done “nonstop therapy.”

“It’s been great,” she told Us. “If anything, [watching the show] is just going to be exposure therapy at this point.”