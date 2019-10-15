See the 2019 CMT ‘Artists of the Year’ Nominees Official Portrait





The CMT Artists of the Year event is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and the star-studded lineup makes this show a must-see event! Tops artists like Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Ashley McBryde and Reba McEntire will all be shining on the red carpet for one of the biggest nights in country.

Ahead of the event — held at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16 — CMT released the cast portrait featuring the five Artists of the Year nominees: Rhett, Underwood, Brown, Luke Combs and Dan + Shay, as well as special honorees of the night, McBryde (receiving the Breakout Artist of the Year award) and McEntire (receiving the coveted Artist of a Lifetime award). Decked out in their finest cowboy boots, the musicians look like an epic super group.

In addition to the hopeful nominees, the show features can’t-miss presenters and performers. This Is Us star Chrissy Metz will be performing to honor Combs, while Sam Hunt and Lady Antebellum are sure to stun with musical tributes to McEntire.

Additional presenters include Metz’s costar Lonnie Chavis, Underwood’s current tour mates, country duo Maddie & Tae, The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki, Vince Gill, country radio personality Bobby Bones and Lauren Akins, philanthropist and wife of Rhett.

Previous honorees throughout the show’s 10 years include Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban.

See the event when it airs live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

