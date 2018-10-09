Selena Gomez may be taking a break from social media, but she’s still racking up views on YouTube thanks to her collaboration with Cardi B, DJ Snake and Ozuna.

The video for the foursomes’ new song “Taki Taki” premiered on Tuesday, October 9, and shows them looking fierce in the almost four-minute clip for the tune.

Gomez, 26, DJ Snake, 32, Cardi B, 25, and Ozuna, 26, all rock red-hot ensembles — and exude sexy personalities — in the visually striking video in which they all take turns showing off their talents.

The song, which was released a week prior, has already garnered attention from fans all over the world with more than a half a million views on the video less than an hour after its premiere.

DJ Snake opened up to Billboard about his excitement for the project in September.

“I wanted to make a reggaetón, club record, you know? So, I sent it to Ozuna and he crushed it; I’m a big fan of Ozuna. He crushed it!” Snake dished at the time. “And then I wanted more females on the record — and Spanish-speaking, you know? Two queens right here. That’s what I wanted to do, and they blessed me with this greatness and dope energy. Selena and Cardi is a great combo.”

Gomez announced her break from social media at the height of the anticipation for “Taki Taki.”

“Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!),” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote alongside an Instagram pic in September. “Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.”

Gomez, however, did take to Twitter on Tuesday night to share the video.

“#TakiTaki official video is out now!” the post was captioned. “Watch on @YouTubeMusic: DJSnake.lnk.to/TakiVideo @DJSnake @IamCardiB @Ozuna_PR”

