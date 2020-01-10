Her decision. Selena Gomez revealed that she refuses to make “overtly sexual” music videos at this point in her career and explained the reason for the shift in her approach.

The singer, 27, grew embarrassed when her “Hands to Myself” video played during her iHeartRadio album release party on Thursday, January 9. “I didn’t know you were going to play the video. My sister [6-year-old Gracie] is here,” she replied. “I told my sister I will not be doing videos like that anymore. It’s not really necessary, in my opinion.”

Gomez released “Hands to Myself” in 2016 as a single from her 2015 album, Revival.

Elsewhere in her Q&A, the Disney Channel alum opened up about dealing with anxiety and depression while working on her new album, Rare. “I’m happy and a little confused still, but so happy I went through that,” she admitted. “In order for the people to see I’m not a victim. … I don’t need to act in the manner of always getting down at myself. … I’m very, very excited [to release Rare] more because of my fans. I think for me they’ve all walked through so much of it and I almost felt this was my gift because now you can understand what’s going on in my head a bit and I missed the connection music has.”

Gomez went on to compare Rare to Revival, citing evidence of her progress in her personal life and career. “That’s like saying what were you like from 20 to 25 — there’s so much that happens,” she noted. “I feel like it’s not better, but a piece of work that I think is better. And you can tell I’ve evolved so that’s good.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” songstress opened up earlier this week about finding love in the public eye. “If I can be honest, it is just so cliché. Everyone dates everyone,” she said during an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1. “It always seems to be within a little bubble and it’s because it’s safe, right? You know, you’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through. You’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well and it’s, you know, interesting and fun.”

Gomez then pointed out that “the problem with that is that you end up — whether you admit it or not — you’re having your relationship for people and not even for yourself.” In turn, she added: “You just need to decide within our world if it’s for you or is it for show.”