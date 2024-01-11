Selena Gomez’s latest movie role has been years in the making.

Gomez, 31, is set to play legendary singer Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic. The film, currently in preproduction, will be produced by Ronstadt’s manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, who produced the 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, per a Wednesday, January 10, report from Variety.

While some Ronstadt fans were surprised by the casting news, Gomez has previously opened up about her love for the “You’re No Good” singer. During a September 2015 interview with Ryan Seacrest, Gomez pointed to Ronstadt, 77, as an inspiration for the cover of her album Revival. “It kind of reminds me a little of Linda Ronstadt, ’70s vibe,” Gomez said. “I always used to get told that I looked like her and I started listening to her music because of that.”

At the time, the Disney Channel alum noted that her favorite song of Ronstadt’s is the 1974 track “When Will I Be Loved.”

Many of Gomez’s fans, a.k.a. Selenators, took to social media after the casting news to share their excitement. “Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt in her upcoming biopic, we are so back,” one fan captioned a video featuring comparisons of Gomez and Ronstadt’s likeness via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Sharing a pic of a young Ronstadt, another fan wrote, “She looked more like Selena Gomez than Selena Gomez looks like Selena Gomez.”

In addition to calling Gomez a “fantastic choice” and “perfect” for the role, many fans shared their hopes that her portrayal of Ronstadt could earn her some awards buzz.

“Selena is finally coming for her Oscars,” one fan tweeted on Wednesday, while another user wrote, “Oscar nominee Selena Gomez sounds so good.”

Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building costar Steve Martin also congratulated her on her next big gig via X. “This should be outstanding,” Martin, 78, captioned an article about the biopic.

While many are excited to see Gomez bring Ronstadt to life on the big screen, others are not so pleased. “Just listened to the first song on the Linda Ronstadt Essentials playlist … good luck, Selena, this will not be easy for you!” one X user stated. Another skeptic asked, “Who’s gonna sing?”

It’s still unknown whether Gomez will sing in the film, though some fans hope Ronstadt’s voice will be used instead. “As long as Linda’s actual vocals are used,” one social media user tweeted in reaction to the casting. “Selena just doesn’t have the chops to match her vocally.”

Another person said that Gomez may resemble Ronstadt but noted, “That’s where the comparison stops.”

Ronstadt herself has not publicly commented on the casting, but TMZ reported on Wednesday that the 11-time Grammy winner allegedly gave Gomez’s casting her personal stamp of approval. The outlet also claimed that she and the “Rare” singer had met at her home a few months ago.

Gomez, for her part, hinted at her new role on Tuesday, January 9, by sharing a pic of herself reading Ronstadt’s 2013 book, Simple Dreams: A Musical Memoir, via her Instagram Story. The next day, Gomez announced she would be taking a break from social media to focus “on what really matters.” Hours later, however, she returned to platform to share a video of herself cooking with Gordon Ramsay.