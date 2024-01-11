Your account
Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram With Gordon Ramsay Hours After Announcing Social Media Break

By
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is (already) back on social media.

Hours after Gomez, 31, announced an Instagram break, she returned to the platform and promoted a cooking video with Gordon Ramsay.

“@gordongram stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing Breakfast Burger,” Selena captioned a photo of herself and Ramsay, 57, on Wednesday, January 10, linking to the video that was uploaded on the chef’s YouTube channel.

The night before, Gomez announced that she would be “off social for a while” in the aftermath of her Golden Globes drama.

“I’m focusing on what really matters,” Gomez captioned an Instagram video on Wednesday, which featured her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. (Months prior, Gomez announced a separate social media break in October 2023, after needing a break from “horror, hate, violence and terror” in the world, seemingly referencing the war in Gaza. She returned to Instagram less than two weeks later.)

Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

Gomez’s apparent step back from the internet came after she was seen gossiping with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller in a video captured during the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

Initially, social media users — who suddenly became lip readers — speculated that Gomez claimed that she had asked to take a picture with Timothée Chalamet at the event when his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, shut her down. Rumors ramped up even more when a separate angle of the same video showed Teller, 31, apparently saying, “with Timothée.”

Gomez eventually revealed what was actually being spoken about at the awards ceremony.

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Gomez commented on an E! News Instagram post on Tuesday, January 9. “Not that that’s [anyone’s] business.”

Following the Globes, a source told Us Weekly that Gomez “didn’t speak with Kylie or Timothée at the Globes,” shutting down fan speculation of a rift between the Disney Channel alum and Jenner, 26. “There was never any drama.”

Gomez has had a series of ups and downs with the Kardashian-Jenner family for years. Her younger sister, Gracie, 10, is friends with Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North, 10, but some fans think that there’s tension between Gomez and Jenner because of the family’s close connection to Hailey Bieber née Baldwin. (Hailey, 27, is married to Justin Bieber whom Selena dated on and off for years.)

In February 2023, Jenner denied that there was any bad blood between herself and Gomez after all three beauty moguls simultaneously shared videos of them discussing eyebrows.

“This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow post! U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly,” Jenner wrote on TikTok at the time. Gomez replied, “Agreed @kyliejenner it’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

This is hardly the first time Gomez has attempted to sign off line. Back in 2021, she revealed that she even deleted her apps off her phone years prior, asking her assistant and friends to run her socials.

“I don’t have it on my phone, so there’s no temptation. I suddenly had to learn how to be with myself,” she told Elle in at the time. “That was annoying, because in the past, I could spend hours looking at other people’s lives. I would find myself down nearly two years in someone’s feed, and then I’d realize, ‘I don’t even know this person!’ Now I get information the proper way.”

