Selena Gomez is taking another break from social media.

“I’m off social for a while,” Gomez, 31, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 9. “I’m focusing on what really matters.”

Gomez’s message came alongside a video of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. She could be heard laughing in the background as the music producer, 35, made funny faces at the two kids they were hanging out with.

Gomez’s social media break comes after she made headlines at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7, for a viral video that showed her gossiping with pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller.

Some fans were initially convinced that the trio were discussing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship — especially after Teller appeared to be saying “with Timothée” in a video from the ceremony — but Gomez has since set the record straight.

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Gomez commented on an E! News Instagram post about her girl chat with Swift, 34, and Teller, 31. “Not that that’s [anyone’s] business.”

Prior to Gomez’s statement, a source told Us Weekly after the Golden Globes that the former Disney Channel star “didn’t speak with Kylie or Timothée at the Globes” and “there was never any drama” between them. (Gomez has experienced ups and downs with the Kardashian-Jenner family over the years, with fans suspecting there’s lingering tension between them because of Jenner’s friendship with Hailey Bieber.)

Chalamet, 28, was the first to break his silence on the situation, telling TMZ that “of course” there’s no bad blood between himself and Gomez.

Both Gomez and Chalamet attended the Golden Globes as nominees — Gomez was up for her role in Only Murders in the Building while Chalamet was nominated for playing the title role in Wonka — but they went home empty-handed.

Following the ceremony, however, Gomez seemed unbothered as she cozied up with Blanco.

“I won,” Gomez captioned an Instagram Story posted on Sunday night. In the photo, she sat in Blanco’s lap as they shared a sweet kiss.

This is hardly Gomez’s first social media break. The actress previously stepped away from Instagram for several days in October 2023 — and several times before that.

During her most recent hiatus from posting, Gomez said she needed a break from “horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world,” seemingly referencing the war in Gaza.

“I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag,” she wrote via Instagram. “I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t. Love, Selena.”

Gomez returned to the platform less than two weeks later.