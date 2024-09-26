Shakira Celebrates Freedom in New Song Soltera

Your account
Shakira Sings She’s ‘Having A Good Time’ Being Single In New Song ‘Soltera’

By
Forget what you’ve heard, Shakira is fully embracing her single era.

The Latin superstar, 47, released her latest song, “Soltera,” on Wednesday, September 25. The track, which she sings in Spanish, is about Shakira embracing the benefits of being on her own.

The lyrics — translated to English — read: “I have the right to misbehave/ To have a good time/ I’m loose and now/ I can do what I want/ I’m having a good time single.”

Set to release soon, the music video for the song was filmed at LIV nightclub in Miami. It includes celebrity cameos from Anitta, Danna Paola and Lele Pons, who all chime in during the outro portion of the track, singing, “I have the right to misbehave/ To have a good time/ So that that bastard/ When he sees me it hurts/ He’s having a good time single.”

Now, who is the mystery man Shakira is singing about? Only speculation remains. However, Us Weekly reported in April that the Grammy-winning artist had “chemistry” with Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount, 32, after filming her “Puntería” music video with Cardi B. Shakira was “pleasantly surprised by how charming and funny he was,” the source added to Us.

Unfortunately, their connection didn’t seem to go the distance as, just one week later, another source told Us, “She’s dated a few people since splitting from Gerard [Piqué], and she isn’t in the mood to settle down at the moment,” the insider said. “She’s enjoying the single life, dating casually, and focusing mostly on her boys and career.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer and soccer star Piqué, 37, were together for 11 years before calling it quits in 2022. They share sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

Regardless of her previous relationships, it’s clear Shakira is thriving and feeling unapologetically free. “Soltera” was not featured on her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Latin Pop Albums. It also made her the first woman to secure No. 1 albums in four different decades.

In November, Shakira is set to hit the road for the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. The tour’s first leg kicks off on November 2 in Palm Desert, California, and includes stops in Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Chicago and more.

