Shakira is just having fun with new man Lucien Laviscount.

The singer has sparked major romance rumors with the Emily in Paris star, but their romance is “not that serious at the moment,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She’s dated a few people since splitting from Gerard [Piqué], and she isn’t in the mood to settle down at the moment,” the insider adds. “She’s enjoying the single life, dating casually, and focusing mostly on her boys and career.”

Shakira, 47, made a surprise appearance at Coachella on Friday, April 12, to join Bizarrap on stage. However, the singer appeared to be solo.

“Lucien has attended Coachella in the past, but he skipped it this time around,” the same source explains to Us.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Shakira and Laviscount, 31, were “casually” dating after they met on the set of her “Puntería” music video, which was where “the chemistry started,” a separate insider shared.

Shakira was “pleasantly surprised by how charming and funny he was,” the source told Us of the actor. While they’re taking things slow, Laviscount is “very into her,” a third insider shared.

“Shakira and Lucien have a light playful thing going on,” they said.

In Shakira’s music video, released in late March, Laviscount played a shirtless centaur who gets wounded by the singer’s arrow. She later tends to his injury as the pair share a sensual moment.

Days after the visual was released, Shakira and Laviscount were spotted out together for the first time. (Late last month Us also reported that Shakira was “very open to some casual dating” after overcoming her past.)

Sharika’s budding romance comes more than a year after she and former soccer player Piqué, 37, split in June 2022 after 11 years together. (Shakira and Piqué share two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.)

As news of their split broke, it was reported that Piqué had been unfaithful, allegedly cheating on Shakira with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira reflected on the “darkest hour of my life” in the wake of the split during an interview with Elle in September 2022

“It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids,” she shared. “Incredibly difficult. … I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life.”