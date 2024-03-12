Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore is speaking out after his initial reaction to the film’s loss at the 2024 Oscars raised eyebrows.

“Respect to the winners,” Moore, 28, wrote via X on Sunday, March 10. “It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready.”

Minutes after The Academy announced The Boy and the Heron won Best Animated Feature at the annual awards show, Moore went on social media saying Across the Spider-Verse was “robbed.”

His post grabbed the attention of some movie fans, who were quick to comment on his candid reaction.

“What a horrible thing to say and how unprofessional,” one user replied. Another follower wrote, “Show respect to all nominees and winners and humble yourself.”

One fan pointed out that Across the Spider-Verse co-writer and producer Christopher Miller reacted in a positive way to the loss when he posted, “Well, if you’re gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT.”

Moore then quote-tweeted the fan’s comment and asked for forgiveness.

“Honestly the whole Spiderverse team are such good sports,” he wrote. “Very professional and I’m excited to see what comes of this. I’m young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners.”

After attending the 96th Academy Awards followed by the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Moore took to social media one more time to share a cryptic post.

“Everyone keeps telling me how my story is suppose to go,” he wrote to his followers on Monday, March 11. “NAH IMMA DO MY OWN THING.”

Moore first starred as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The first film in the franchise won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2019.

The movie’s sequel Across the Spider-Verse was released in 2023 and went on to tell the story of Miles’ journey across the multiverse where he encountered a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

While the film didn’t win an Oscar, it received critical praise and other awards including Best Animated Motion Picture at the Producers Guild of America awards on February 25.

The franchise is expected to continue with an animated threequel already in the works.

“What I can tell you about Beyond the Spider-Verse is that it’s gonna be better than Into and Across the Spider-Verse, and that I will be in it,” Moore told Variety last month. “That’s all I can tell you. The second movie is taking us to the third movie.”

Regardless of how many movies the franchise can produce, Moore said he is forever grateful to have the opportunity to be the voice of Miles.

“I think Miles Morales is beyond Shameik Moore,” he told Comic Book Movie in February 2024. “I’m honored for the opportunity to do it, but I bring myself and it is me for a reason, but I don’t really think that way. It’s not about me. None of this is. I’m just a vessel. It is an honor. All of it is.”