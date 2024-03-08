Shania Twain is officially part of the Barbie Universe.

In a hilarious video posted via Instagram on Thursday, March 7, Twain, 58, couldn’t contain her built-up Kenergy as she was presented with her official one-of-a-kind Barbie doll for the very first time.

“Shania, here’s your official Shania Twain Barbie doll,” a Mattel representative said while handing her the figurine. The singer took it and looked the doll up and down, which was dressed in her original “Man! I Feel Like A Women” outfit. She then asked to be given “one minute” ” before backing up and turning around a corner where she yelled, “SUBLIME!” After her outburst, Twain then casually returned and simply replied, “Approved.”

“I had to,” she captioned the funny clip alongside a laughing crying emoji.

Twain’s video was a nod to the scene in the Oscar-nominated movie Barbie where Ryan Gosling’s character, Ken, turns a corner in his Mojo Dojo Casa House and shouts out “sublime” in excitement after Barbie (Margot Robbie) asks him if she can be his “long-term distance, low commitment, casual girlfriend.” He then circles back in and with a serious face tells her he’ll “have to think about that.”

During an interview with Variety in November, director Greta Gerwig revealed how the now iconic moment came to life on screen.

“Ryan had the idea of [Ken] having a private moment that she [Barbie] can hear. Because, of course, there’s no walls or privacy in Barbie Land,” she explained. “Then I will give myself credit, I came up with ‘sublime.’ I kept thinking, what’s the funniest word? I kept going back to ‘sublime.’ It’s the oddest word. But I let him do lots of things, because, why not? He did some very long sentences that he screamed. One was ‘Finally! My rainbow after the storm!’”

According to the Thursday, March 7, Mattel press release, Twain was one of eight celebrities that received their own Barbie in celebration of International Women’s Day to kick off the 65th anniversary of Barbie. Some of the other stars honored were Academy Award winner Viola Davis and Dame Helen Mirren, Grammy winner Kylie Minogue, model Nicole Fujita, comedian Enissa Amani, Oscar-nominated director Lil Avilés and content creator Maira Gomez.

In a separate post from Wednesday, March 6, Twain was all smiles as she stood against a hot pink backdrop while posing with her look-alike doll. “Ladies and gentlemen… HER,” she captioned the post before sharing a heart-felt message about her love of Barbie and how much it meant that she got her own one-of-a-kind doll.

“I am honored to be recognized as a Barbie role model – I have my own one-of-a-kind Barbie doll!! Pinch me!!,” she gushed. “All I’ve wanted to do my whole life is tell stories of empowerment, independence and self-expression through my songwriting, getting to do that and inspire women and girls along the way is the dream… everything else is a beautiful bonus! It means a lot to expand my responsibility as a role model into the Barbie world, thank you @barbie and Mattel for creating this reflection of me. I love her!!”

The Barbie movie premiered in July 2023 and is currently up for eight Oscars, including two nominations for Best Original Song, one of which Gosling, 43, will sing at at the awards show on Sunday, March 10.