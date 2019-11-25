



Shania Twain is ready for a new direction. For years, fans have been begging the country superstar to collaborate with Harry Styles, who is one of her biggest fans — and she is totally down to do so.

“We’ll have to sit down and write a song together,” Twain, 54, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24. “Yeah, for sure.”

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer revealed that she “totally” listens to Styles’ music, telling Us, “I’m a very big fan. I love him. He’s incredible.”

The former One Direction member, 25, grew up listening to Twain’s catalog with his mom, Anne Twist. He has also credited the legendary entertainer with being the biggest inspiration behind his career in music and fashion.

“I’m, like, a massive Shania Twain fan,” he said on Later… With Jools Holland on Thursday, November 21. “It’s not surprising. She’s amazing.”

Styles has even covered one of Twain’s greatest hits, “You’re Still the One.” In June 2018, he brought out Kacey Musgraves for a surprise performance of the 1997 tune, which he told the audience was “one of my personal favorites,” during his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The “Any Man of Mine” songstress was on hand at Sunday’s AMAs to close out the show with a career-spanning medley. It marked her first performance at the ceremony in 16 years.

“It’s wonderful. I’m just getting all wrapped up in the pageantry and the celebratory spirit of everything,” she told Us on the red carpet. “I feel like I’m at a carnival or something. It’s very fun. It’s very exciting.”

Next up, Twain is set to kick off her second Las Vegas residency, Let’s Go!, at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater on December 6.

“You can expect a lot of classics, a lot of wonderful designs and graphics, some very intimate moments,” she teased to Us. “I’m also going to have a lot of fan interaction with the fans. They’ll be up on stage, and [it will be] just a very informal setting in that room. It’s a wonderful room for audience communication.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe