Just days before Shannen Doherty died, she and her former Charmed costars discussed a plan to call CBS with an idea to reboot the show — and Prue would be alive.

Drew Fuller, who played Chris Halliwell on the show’s later episodes, declared he would “100 percent” return for a new series with original cast — and he had plans for Doherty’s character who died in season 3.

“It could never be anything but this group, I think,” Fuller, 44, shared during an episode of the “House of Halliwell” Charmed rewatch podcast on July 8. “It’s still so relevant and there’s so many stories that we could explore and tell still.”

Fuller cohosts the podcast alongside Holly Marie Combs (Piper Halliwell), Brian Krause (Leo Wyatt) and Doherty (Prue Halliwell). Doherty recorded five episodes before her death on Saturday, July 13.

Related: ‘Charmed’ Cast Mourns Former Costar Shannen Doherty After Death The Charmed cast is mourning the death of Shannen Doherty, who died at the age of 53 following a cancer battle. “A true lion heart. What a warrior,” Rose McGowan wrote via Instagram comment on Sunday, July 14. “Your daddy is holding his best girl now. Love to your mama, your dog and all who […]

Chatting with the other stars, Fuller admitted he “came up with a really interesting way” to reboot the show that allowed them to “get Shannen back.”

“At the moment of the explosion, there’s, like, a rift in time and another dimension — because now, what Marvel’s done is proven that there’s the multiverse. So, someone, another version of you, comes and basically saves you and pulls you out from that,” Fuller explained. “There could be two Prues, but this other PrueRis returning you back to our space in time. I thought that was a really easy, quick solve. It’s not like we’re jumping the shark.”

The rest of the stars were on board with the idea, with Doherty even suggesting they go to CBS.

“I don’t know why they wouldn’t do it,” she said. “It’s so successful. Why wouldn’t you do it? Bringing us all back with sort of, the loud chatter of everybody’s dynamic. Who got along and who didn’t — I got along with everyone. I think that it would … I can’t imagine CBS saying no.”

If CBS wasn’t into the idea, Doherty speculated that the network could “release” the rights and let them go to a streaming service. “It’s such a good show that we should really revisit and do a version,” she concluded.

Doherty and Combs starred as two of the three Halliwell sisters, with Alyssa Milano (Phoebe Halliwell) as the third. After issues with Milano, Doherty exited the series and Rose McGowan joined as Charmed ran for eight seasons total from October 1998 to May 2006.

Related: Shannen Doherty's Life in Photos Prior to her July 2024 death, Shannen Doherty made a name for herself in film and television. The actress, born in Memphis in April 1971, started her career as a child star on Little House on the Prairie and went on to appear in the dark comedic film Heathers. Doherty’s fame continued to grow after […]

Doherty kicked off the Charmed rewatch podcast with Combs, Fuller and Krause one week before she died following a lengthy battle with cancer. Doherty’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the actress’ death to Us Weekly on Sunday, July 14.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” the statement read. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Members of the Charmed cast have since shared tributes to the late star.

“You showed me what strength is. You taught me to be fearless and live with purpose. To know your value and stick to your determinations,” Krause, for one, wrote on Instagram. “Forever loved! Truly heartbroken 😔.”