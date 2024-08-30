Shannon Beador is clearing up confusion about her dog – who is not dead, as she inadvertently made fans believe.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 60, explained via her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 29 that her pet, Archie, is still alive.

“I said he was ‘in heaven’ because there were so many little dogs around him,” Beador clarified, seemingly referencing a previous post she made using an unfortunate choice of words. “Little dogs are his favorite.”

To further emphasize her dog is alive and well, Beador added, “Archie is great!!!”

Related: Everything to Know About The Real Housewives of Orange County's Season 18 Bravo fans can expect some cast shakeups for season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Taylor Armstrong announced in November 2023 that she was leaving RHOC after one season on the reality series. Taylor, who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, joined the show in a friend role for season […]

An image of dripping wet Archie having the time of his life as he stood in water, panting, accompanied her words.

Beador often shares updates about her beloved dog via social media. While Archie is currently fine, he has had some difficulties in the past, which Beador documented online.

In June, Archie had a terrifying encounter with another dog, who attacked him during an outing with Beador.

​​Beador shared photos via Instagram of Archie and his injured and bloody nose. Zoomed-in shots showed the extent of the scratches and cuts the dog sustained in the attack.

“Archie was bit by another dog when we went on a walk today,” the reality star wrote in the caption. “The dog was enclosed in his front patio, but started to bark and stuck his face out to bite Archie through the slats in the fence.”

The incident “happened within seconds”, according to Beador, who attempted to “pull Archie away” from the attacking dog.

Sharing her anger that the attack occurred, Beador added,“The owner said that maybe I walked too close to his fence 😡. Archie has never been in a dog fight in all of his 8 years!!”

Despite the scary situation, Beador concluded the post by telling her fans that Archie had been checked by a vet and “will be ok.”

Related: Celebrities With Their Pets: Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and More! Celebrities may be on the cover of magazines and all over the Internet, but their pets are becoming just as famous! Check out some of our favorites.

In 2022, Beador revealed that Archie had been suffering health issues.

“Archie has not been doing well for the last few months,” Beador revealed via Instagram.

“We are taking Archie to our vet and a specialist to get him better, but it is difficult,” she added. “We are told his immune system is shot.”

Archie has been by Beador’s side since 2016, when she adopted him after a fan asked her via social media whether her family wanted to adopt a dog. The fan also sent Beador a photo of Archie.

“He was raised in San Francisco at the Four Seasons hotel because they have residences up there. And the people worked, so the dog was home alone all the time. But yeah, he’s been raised fancy,” Beador said in a 2019 Bravo video. “He’s so much fun and so protective. He has these little sweet quirks, and we’re all in love.”