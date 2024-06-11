Shannon Beador’s dog, Archie, was attacked by another pup during a recent outing.

“Archie was bit by another dog when we went on a walk today,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 60, captioned Instagram pics of Archie and his injured nose on Monday, June 10. “The dog was enclosed in his front patio, but started to bark and stuck his face out to bite Archie through the slats in the fence.”

Beador noted that the attack “happened within seconds” and that she “tried to pull Archie away” from the other dog. “The owner said that maybe I walked too close to his fence 😡,” she added. “Archie has never been in a dog fight in all of his 8 years!!”

Beador concluded her post by offering a “word of advice to people walking their dogs in Corona del Mar [California].” She wrote, “Some dogs can attack yours through their own fence. Archie has been checked by the vet and is on antibiotics for the wounds. He will be ok. Love him beyond!!! 🥰🥰🥰.”

Related: Archie! Coco! A Guide to the Real Housewives' Cutest Pets From New York City all the way to Orange County, the cuddly companions of Bravo's 'Real Housewives' franchise are stars in their own right — see the cutest pets on the reality TV shows

The post featured snaps of Archie lying on the floor with a bloody snout. Beador zoomed in on her dog’s nose to show the scratches and cuts Archie sustained during the incident. Fans flooded the post’s comments with well-wishes for Archie as recovers from the attack.

Beador adopted her sweet pup in 2016 after a fan tweeted her a photo of Archie asking if her family was looking to adopt a dog. “He was raised in San Francisco at the Four Seasons hotel because they have residences up there. And the people worked, so the dog was home alone all the time. But yeah, he’s been raised fancy,” she recalled in a 2019 Bravo video. “He’s so much fun and so protective. He has these little sweet quirks, and we’re all in love.”

Archie made headlines with Beador last year after she was arrested for a hit-and-run accident and driving under the influence. The reality TV star drove onto a residential property and hit a house in September 2023, after which she got out of the car with Archie and pretended to be walking him as police arrived on the scene.

Animal control became involved with the investigation into the incident as Archie was in the car while Beador was driving while intoxicated. “We are looking into if there were any issues or cruelty related to her dog,” Steve Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department told Us Weekly in September 2023. “There are no animal endangerment laws, but there are animal cruelty laws and we are looking at it.” (The animal control investigation was reportedly dropped one month later.)

Related: Everything to Know About 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 Bravo fans can expect some cast shakeups for season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Taylor Armstrong announced in November 2023 that she was leaving RHOC after one season on the reality series. Taylor, who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, joined the show in a friend role for season […]

Beador was ultimately charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of a hit-and-run with property damage. She was sentenced to three years probation and required to pay multiple fines and complete a nine-month alcohol program and 40 hours of community service.

“I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident,” Beador said in a statement to Us after her sentencing. “I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far.”

Beador returned to RHOC season 18 filming in January. The trailer for the new season, which premieres on July 11, revealed that Beador’s DUI will be a hot topic of conversation among the cast.

“Shannon is not taking responsibility for what she did,” Tamra Judge stated in the teaser. In another clip, Beador was seen firing back at Judge, 56, stating, “I need to stop what? Uncovering your bulls—t.”