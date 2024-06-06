Shannon Beador is the queen of feuds in The Real Housewives of Orange County’s season 18 trailer — and both Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino are her adversaries.

“Shannon is not taking responsibility for what she did,” Tamra, 56, says in the trailer, hinting at Shannon’s DUI and their subsequent friendship fallout.

Shannon, 60, was arrested in September 2023 for crashing her car into a residential property while under the influence. She was charged with a DUI and a hit-and-run the following month and later sentenced to three years’ probation.

Although Shannon cries while apologizing to her kids in the trailer, which dropped on Thursday, June 6, Tamra doesn’t seem convinced that she’s turned the corner.

When Shannon orders a cocktail during one of the Housewife outings, she and Tamra begin butting heads. “You decided to drive your car into a house, drunk,” Tamra yells at Shannon from across the table.

At a separate event, Shannon tells her on-and-off friend that she needs to “stop” attacking her, to which Tamra replies, “I need to stop what? Uncovering your bullshit.”

After many rocky years of friendship, Tamra revealed in November 2023 that she and fellow “Tres Amigas” Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon parted ways yet again after a disagreement over their debut comedy show. Vicki, 62, has since hinted that Tamra was a “traitor” after she pulled out of their tour due to scheduling issues.

Related: Everything to Know About 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 Bravo fans can expect some cast shakeups for season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Taylor Armstrong announced in November 2023 that she was leaving RHOC after one season on the reality series. Taylor, who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, joined the show in a friend role for season […]

Shannon and Tamra’s feud is one of many sticky situations Shannon will deal with this season. The second issue stems from Alexis’ return to the series after she started dating Shannon’s ex John Janssen earlier this year.

“I have your ex-boyfriend. There’s the door, Shannon Beador,” Alexis, 47, screams at Shannon during one scene.

Alexis — who exited RHOC after season 8 — makes it clear she’s ready to fight Shannon at any turn, telling the group, “There’s a lot more and if she wants to go toe to toe, I’m ready.”

Shannon, meanwhile, questions Alexis’ intentions during a confessional, asking, “Does she want to be me?” After hearing the quip, Alexis lets out a laugh and tells the cameras, “Nah!”

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Many faces have come and go from The Real Housewives of Orange County over the years. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, OG cast member Vicki Gunvalson announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show. The news came after fellow season 1 star Tamra Judge was offered a part-time role for season […]

The rest of the group also seems to be surprised by Alexis’ new romance with John. “You think you’re going to marry him?” Gina Kirschenheiter asks, to which Alexis nods her head yes and smiles.

While Shannon is in the hot seat throughout the trailer, she isn’t the only Housewife to watch when the Bravo show returns.

Newcomer Katie Ginella finds herself at odds with Heather Dubrow during a trip to a winery and even calls Heather, 55, a liar. “Stop saying the word lie. I didn’t lie,” Heather says, but Katie reveals in a confessional that she can “see straight through” Heather.

In between girls’ trips to Big Bear, Sonoma, Palm Springs and London, the ladies struggle with their relationships. Gina breaks down over her boyfriend Travis “moving out of our house” while Jennifer Pedranti is under a microscope after her new fiancé, Ryan Boyajian, is accused of being part of a $16 million gambling scheme.

Related: Bravo’s Most Iconic 4th Wall Breaks Over the Years In the words of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards, “Bravo, Bravo, f—king Bravo.” Over the years, multiple Bravo reality shows have broken the fourth wall — sometimes more than once. However, there are a few fourth wall breaks more iconic than others. After what some would call a snoozy season of […]

“Everything is the lord’s plan,” Ryan tells Jennifer after they get ridiculed by her friends over the FBI looking into his finances. “They smear you because that’s God’s plan,” Jennifer adds.

The trailer ends with both Shannon and Alexis crying as Tamra promises, “The truth will come out.”

Shannon, for her part, vows, “We don’t stoop to this level, that’s not who we are,” but Gina disagrees, firing back, “This is who we are.”

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Bravo Thursday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.