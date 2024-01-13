The “Tres Amigas” have gone their separate ways to Tamra Judge’s dismay.

“I backed out of the ‘Tres Amigas’ for some reasons that you probably will hear about on Orange County Housewives,” Judge, 56, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Friday, January 12, referring to her previous partnership with costars Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador. “You know, it’s tough.”

She continued: “It’s so twisted, and there’s so many layers to it, it’s hard for me to explain everything — but I didn’t do anything to either one of them.”

Judge further noted to ET that she is preparing to start production of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 “next week” and will detail the drama between the former friends. “Obviously, it’s gonna be talked about,” she hinted.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

Judge, Beador, 59, and Gunvalson, 61, had long been friends since costarring on RHOC. Things turned a corner in November 2023 when Judge revealed that they had a disagreement after their debut “Tres Amigas” comedy show.

“After we did the Phoenix show, the agent called me and said, ‘Would you like to do another show?’ and I said, ‘You know what? I really, I can’t right now. I have too much, too many things on my plate. I can’t go on this tour with them,’” Judge recalled on Friday. “They had already known that, they know my schedule’s super busy. I just didn’t have a lot of time to go traveling, and I guess Vicki didn’t like that.”

Two months later, Gunvalson threw shade at Judge via social media. After Judge tweeted in December 2023 about joining season 2 of Peacock’s The Traitors, Gunvalson replied that it was the “perfect show for you.”

Judge also thinks that Gunvalson and Beador had been mean-spirited “behind [her] back,” accusations that they have not addressed.

Related: 80 Bravolebrities Name the Bravo Star They'd Least Want to Feud With There’s nothing quite like beef on Bravo — and it turns out Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice and Candiace Dillard Bassett dish it the best. While Bravolebrities spend the majority of the year fighting with their own cast members, more than 100 Real Housewives and stars of shows like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Below […]

“There were some things they had said about me behind my back that got to me, and it didn’t sit well with me,” Judge alleged to ET. “In 2024, I’m not going to be around toxic people that are, you know — if you’re my friend, be my friend. If I’m doing something or saying something you don’t like, come to me and tell me. That’s what Teddi [Mellencamp] does with me. We hold each other accountable.”

Judge and former RHOBH star Mellencamp, 42, cohost the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast and are set to headline a joint live show later this year. Gunvalson, meanwhile, threw shade at the announcement via X (formerly Twitter) earlier in January.

“They knew I was doing that!” Judge told the outlet. “I told them months ago that I was doing it. It’s a one-time thing that was put on by [our podcast company] iHeart. So it wasn’t to take [the Tres Amigas show’s] place. … I hope [Vicki and Shannon] sell a lot of tickets.”