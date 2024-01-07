Have Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson called it quits on their friendship? It certainly seems that way as they trade jabs on social media.

“I felt like I just took the biggest dump of my life,” Judge, 56, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, January 7. “So refreshed. So relieved.”

The post comes one day after Gunvalson, 61, and Shannon Beador announced the launch of a nationwide comedy tour alongside guest host Doug Budin.

Judge, for her part, also announced her own set of live shows on Saturday, January 6, for “Two Ts In a Pod With Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge.” She shared a series of Instagram Story snaps on Saturday, January 6, including a photo of herself with the caption “uno” and another of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave which she captioned “dos” and a third with Emily Moore Simpson which she captioned “tres.” (Judge, Gunvalson and Beador have previously been referred to as the “Tres Amigas,” and this indicates that Judge has replaced the latter two in the trio amid their feud.)

On Sunday, Gunvalson furthered the drama by reposting an Instagram Story from a fan account reacting to the news of the two shows, that read: “Two T-holes have nothing on @shannonbeador, @vickigunvalson and @dougbudin Live! We know which show we’ll be watching …”

In response, Judge screenshotted the story and wrote via X: “My friend, my soulmate, my sister, my ass.” When a user reshared Judge’s post to X and noted that the “breakup” happening on January 6 “is crazy,” Judge replied: “Yeah, January 6th is not a good day for her.” (Mellencamp Arroyave, 42, had previously insinuated that Gunvalson was involved in the January 6 riots, which she has since denied, claiming she was at her condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.)

When one X user accused Judge of setting up drama for RHOC’s next season, Judge clapped back, “Not everything is about the show. Some stuff goes further than a TV show. 🤦🏼‍♀️.” When another account noted that production begins in a few days, Judge added, “Let’s see who films this season. 😂.”

The “Tres Amigas” have had their ups and downs through the years, with Judge recently admitting to Access Hollywood that she and Beador had a falling out.

“I’m not gonna say [what happened], but I’m not very happy with her right now,” she said at the 2023 Variety Women of Reality TV dinner in November 2023, adding that the disagreement happened before Thanksgiving and the pair hadn’t spoken since then. “As of right now, she’s the only [cast member] that I’m not talking to.”

Weeks prior, Beador exclusively told Us Weekly that she had been leaning on Judge and Gunvalson after her DUI and hit-and-run arrest. (Beador was arrested in September 2023 and later charged with three misdemeanors linked to the accident.)

“These two have been an incredible support system to me,” she said during BravoCon 2023 in November.