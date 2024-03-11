Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are excited to show off their love after taking their relationship public.

Bellino, 47, and Janssen, 60, were all smiles while attending the DirectTV Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday, March 10, hosted by Rob Lowe at Spago in Beverly Hills. While speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, Bellino shared more insight into the couple’s red carpet debut.

“I was a little bit nervous, but it’s because we’ve been so judged by our relationship,” Bellino admitted. “It started as a friendship, formed into more and here we are. [And] social media really can be very evil. So it’s been a lot, but now we just finally decided we’re taking the bull by the horns and going full force.”

Bellino credited the negative criticism for strengthening her connection with Janssen, adding, “It counteracted what they really wanted to do, which is tear us down, and actually made us stronger.”

Bellino and Janssen made headlines with their romance earlier this year. Bravo fans were first introduced to Janssen when he dated Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador from June 2019 to January 2023.

Beador, 59, and Bellino hadn’t previously shared the screen on RHOC, but the duo will be filming season 18 together. Bellino was a main cast member on seasons 5 through 8, while Beador joined the cast for season 9.

“Alexis had already been in talks to return to RHOC before she even started seeing John,” a source explained to Us last month. “Her relationship with him had nothing to do with her returning to the show.”

The insider also noted that Bellino, who was spotted filming alongside Heather Dubrow and Emily Simpson, was “fantastic” with her costars. “She’s constantly engaged with the other Housewives,” the source added. “And she’s providing and driving a lot of [the] story line on the show.”

According to Bellino, it was easy getting back in front of the cameras.

“[It] was like riding a bike. Like, I just got back on and off I went. Picking up where I left off,” she told Us on Sunday before hinting at scenes she shared with Beador. “Honestly, I just don’t wish Shannon any ill will. We just want some lies to stop and we’re moving on in positivity. I’m not taking the negative route.”

Bellino further teased tension between her and RHOC OG Vicki Gunvalson due to her friendship with Beador.

“Vicki and I shouldn’t even be on the outs, to be honest. That’s only on her that we shouldn’t even have any qualms,” she said. “Like, we were friends way before she even met Shannon. So in that aspect, that’s what kind of bothers me. But I would definitely want to keep cordial with Shannon. I don’t see us going to coffee anytime soon unless some of the lies can stop, but I definitely want to keep it cordial.”

For now, Bellino and Janssen are focused on their future. “We’ve traveled together,” he told Us. “We have big family dinners, constantly. It is going really well. It’s amazing.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams