Sharon Osbourne has a bone to pick with Simon Cowell after he allegedly fired her from The X Factor U.K.

The Osbournes alum, 66, said on The Talk on Thursday, March 28, that she “turned down” an offer to be a judge on Fox’s The Masked Singer in 2018 because she was under the impression that she was already contracted to return to the U.K. singing competition’s 15th season.

“I was signed to do another show at the time. I was signed that I had to go to England, and then Simon Cowell changed his mind and thought I was too old,” Osbourne claimed to her cohosts Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Simon Cowell goes, ‘She’s old. We need somebody young,’” she continued before addressing Cowell, 59, directly. “So if you want young, fire yourself — and get rid of those man tits. Call me tomorrow, we’ll discuss it.”

Osbourne’s comments come nearly six months after she said she left The X Factor U.K. on her own volition. She had worked as a judge on the series on and off since 2004.

“After watching the new season The X Factor unfold, I’ve seen the new judges [Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Williams] finding their rhythm and are doing brilliantly,” she said in a statement on Facebook in October 2018. “Simon was so gracious to find me a spot on the live shows, but at this point I really don’t think I’m needed and I would honestly feel odd coming in at this point. So I have decided to pass on the series this year. I wish the show continued success and as much as I love to get my face on TV you will have to do without me this season.”

A spokesperson for the show said in a separate statement at the time: “The X Factor can confirm Sharon Osbourne has decided not to return to this year’s show. Sharon will always be a big part of the X Factor family and we wish her all the best for the future.”

The news of Osbourne’s exit came days after she called young auditionees “little s–ts” and dubbed the show “f–king karaoke” during an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Cowell and The X Factor U.K. for comment.

