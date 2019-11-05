



Not so into change. John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have rerecorded “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” taking out the controversial lines and replacing them with more appropriate ones. However, not everyone approves.

The classic holiday hit was written by Frank Loesser in 1944 and has been performed by tons of singers over the decades, including Dean Martin, Idina Menzel, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. The new lines were written by Legend, 40, and Natasha Rothwell.

In the original song, many listeners have claimed lyrics reference date rape. Some of the controversial lyrics include: “I ought to say no, no, no, sir / “Mind if I move in closer?” and “Say, what’s in this drink? / No cabs to be had out there.”

In the reimagined version, Clarkson, 37, sings, “I’ve got to go away,” and Legend responds, “I can call you a ride.”

Later, the lyrics are, “What will my friends think? / I think they should rejoice,” and “If I have one more drink? / “It’s your body, and your choice.”

While the lyrics are more family-friendly, some aren’t into it. During The Talk on Monday, November 4, host Sharon Osbourne revealed she is not impressed.

“To change an innocent lyric, to what is it, ‘Your mind and your body?’ What the hell are you on? That’s ridiculous,” the TV personality, 67, said. “I have to tell you, I love John Legend. I love John Legend’s wife, his family. He’s an amazing artist that I really respect. Why do you do this? That’s not right.”

She wasn’t the only one who didn’t like the new verse. Martin’s daughter, Deana Martin, revealed on Good Morning Britain that she didn’t approve.

“You do not change the lyrics to the song,” the singer, 71, shared on Monday. “He’s made it more sexual with those words that he has just said. … He’s stealing the thunder from Frank Loesser’s song and from my dad. He should write his own song if he doesn’t like this one, but don’t change the lyrics. It’s a classic, perfect song.”