Baby bumpin’! From Glee and Modern Family to Friends and One Tree Hill, many huge TV stars have introduced a baby twist. During season 10 of Modern Family, Sarah Hyland’s Haley Dunphy found out that she was pregnant, shocking fans of the sitcom. Haley was riding bumper cars with Dylan (Reid Ewing) at the time and when he hit her car, she rammed a lipstick up her nose and had to go to the hospital. There, she learned she was expecting.

Fans of The Affair also got a shocking pregnancy announcement during season 4 as did A Million Little Things’ fans who were surprised during the first season. However, the shocking pregnancy twist isn’t a new thing. On Friends, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) got pregnant after a one-night fling with Ross (David Schwimmer); on One Tree Hill, Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz) and Nathan (James Lafferty) had their baby on the same day they graduated high school and Rachel (Lea Michele) on Glee took a pregnancy test that was positive after reuniting with and sleeping with Finn (the late Cory Monteith) at Schuester’s wedding. While the last one turned out to be just scare, it was shocking nonetheless! Even more so, during the series finale she became the surrogate for her besties, Kurt and Blaine.

Watch the video above for more of the most shocking and most memorable surprise pregnancies on TV.

