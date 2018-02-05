In case you missed it, Madisson Hausburg already asked Canvas to back off when it came to her excessive flirting with Brandon Gomes on Siesta Key.

“You know I’m dating Brandon right?” she asked Canvas during the Monday, January 22, episode. Canvas responded with, “I’ve heard things. I don’t really know. I’ve gone by his actions, not what I’ve really heard.” Afterward, Madisson asked her to back off. Canvas didn’t appreciate that, telling her, “Hopefully you feel comfortable enough in your relationship for your boyfriend to have female friends.”

So, it’s no surprise that when Madisson went out of town for work, Canvas tried again. In Us Weekly’s exclusive Siesta Key sneak peek of the Monday, February 5, episode, she takes a dig at Madisson for having a job interview the same day Brandon has a concert.

While hanging out in the studio, Brandon gives Canvas advice, telling her she needs to figure out if she wants to be a writer or singer. “I have a show coming up. I’ll show you how I go on stage. You see me here, I’m very calm and collected but on stage, jump in the crowd, I may take my shirt off,” he tells her, adding that everyone will be there but Madisson and Kelsey Owens, who are in New York for work.

“I just thought she would be there for your performance,” Canvas tells him. “I mean, like if I was your girlfriend, I would try to be there.” Brandon is shocked by her forwardness, saying, “Wow!”

“You seem like a dangerous girl,” he tells her. She responds: “Have some fun. Figure it out.” That seems like a conversation Madisson wouldn’t be thrilled about.

Siesta Key airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

