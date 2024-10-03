Simone Biles‘ accomplishments at the 2024 Paris Olympics — and her marriage to Jonathan Owens — are front and center in a new trailer for the second part of her Netflix special.

The streaming service released the first look on Thursday, October 3, following Biles, 27, as she prepared to compete with Team USA in France.

“With everything that I have gone and been through, I do feel like it gives me more confidence,” she tells the cameras. “But since I am older, I am a little bit more afraid.”

The tension picked up as soon as Biles arrived in Paris.

“We are stronger and we are smarter. But an Olympic year is stressful. There’s a lot of emotions rather than just gymnastics and you never know what is going to happen,” she shares before joking in a confessional, “You feel like you are going to throw up, cry and pee yourself. Just all the things.”

Later in the video, Biles admits to feeling the pressure after previously withdrawing from multiple events during the Tokyo Olympics due to the twisties. (The term is used to describe a mental block gymnasts experience during competition, and her Tokyo experience was documented in part one of the Netflix series.)

“I have worked 27 years for this. I am older and my body is like a ticking time bomb,” she continues. “Nothing sets your heart on fire like being so determined for gold and to have one more chance at it.”

Owens, 28, joined his wife overseas in Europe, getting permission from the Chicago Bears to miss some training camp commitments. He explains in the trailer that it can be “hard being in the public eye” as a couple. The sneak peek ends with Biles saying her goal “is to win the Olympics” before deciding what comes next.

Biles was triumphant in Paris this summer, winning a total of four medals. She helped U.S. women’s gymnastics win gold in the team event before earning gold in the individual all-around final. Her third medal, another gold, came during the women’s vault event before she scored silver in the women’s floor exercise final.

“Is this my last [Olympics]? Definitely [my final] Yurchenko double pike,” she joked during an August press conference about her plans to return for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. She noted that she will “never say never” when it comes to competing again.

That same month, Biles was asked about her plans to start a family with Owens during an appearance on the Today show. “He would have them yesterday if he could have,” she replied. “Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family. But yes, that’s definitely in our future.”

The football player previously opened up to Us Weekly about how he and Biles hype each other up before major events.

“It is not much motivation you need to do, just because you don’t want to put extra, added pressure on anyone,” he exclusively revealed in July. “I just tell her, ‘Go do your thing, baby.’… As long as she’s there, she’s on the field, give her a kiss and we can go about our way.”

He added: “You get a different type of focus whenever you just have this one person that you’re focusing on. And I ain’t saying there’s something wrong with being single, but for me, knowing myself, I’ve played a lot better since [meeting Simone], I’ve just been focused and locked in, and you come home, talk about my day and play with the dogs, you know what I mean? That’s just kind of like our thing.”

Simone Biles Rising: Part Two premieres on Netflix Friday, October 25.