Janelle Brown questioned Kody Brown and Robyn Brown’s “covenant” — and their marriage — while rewatching the season 18 Sister Wives finale.

“That’s a really weird thing to promise when you go into a relationship,” Janelle, 54, said during the Friday, December 29, Sister Wives Talk Back episode after learning about Kody, 54, and Robyn’s marriage promise. “That’s really weird.”

Janelle was referring to Kody’s proclamation in the November finale in which he reminded Robyn, 45, of the “agreement [she] required of [him] to get married.” During the finale, Kody claimed, “Our sacred covenant was if I’m ever not in love with you I won’t just sit there and be in a pathetic place with you.”

Janelle was taken aback by Kody’s statements, sharing on Friday’s episode, “I don’t think he’s telling the whole thing. Maybe he is. Maybe their relationship is that superficial because, I’m sorry, you fall in and out of love many times in a relationship.”

Meri Brown, who was present during the initial Kody and Robyn conversation, watched the clip back with her longtime BFF Jenn, who was also shocked by Kody’s comments.

“I feel like something else had to have happened,” Jenn told Meri, 52. “Was he already complaining to her pre-marriage about his relationship with, like, you or Janelle or Christine [Brown]? And Robyn’s like, ‘Well, if this happens with us, promise me …”

Meri responded, “Oh, my gosh, are you serious? I’ve never [thought of that].”

Elsewhere in the episode, Janelle called out Kody for telling Meri during the season 18 finale that “the act” of being married to her was “easy” before their split. Meri confirmed her breakup from Kody in January after Janelle announced in December 2022 that she was separated from the patriarch. Christine, 51, previously divorced Kody in 2021. Robyn is still married to Kody.

“I was there. He was involved in the relationships. He wasn’t just doing duty. He was engaged with the family,” Janelle claimed in Sunday’s episode, revealing she was annoyed by Kody’s remarks. “But now because he’s found a different kind of love with Robyn, he’s like, ‘Well that was just pretend before. I was just faking it. I was just doing my duty.’ It’s bulls–t.”

Christine noted that Kody “needs to stop talking” as she watched the uncomfortable scene between Meri and Kody unfold. After Kody called his relationship with Meri a “performance,” Janelle once again sounded off on her exes’ claims.

“I wonder if he realizes there were some of us who were doing the same thing. He’s not the only one who had to sort of honor his commitments,” Janelle quipped during a confessional interview. “I’m sorry, buddy, that’s what happens in a marriage. When your relationships are bad that’s sort of how everybody feels.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.