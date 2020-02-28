Kody Brown is not happy. During the Sunday, March 1, episode of Sister Wives, the reality star, 51, snaps on Robyn Brown when she defends Meri Brown‘s choice of land.

However, it seems like the issue runs deeper than just real estate.

“I am so sick of trying to accommodate Meri,” he says during an interview. “I’m so angry now. I’m so angry, I almost can’t talk.”

While Meri, 49, isn’t there to defend herself, Robyn, 41, tries to stand up for her — which just annoys Kody more. “She won’t be happy unless she has all of you bowing at her feet, waiting on her,” he tells Robyn.

She quickly responds, “Stop saying s–t like that!”

In a later interview, Kody says he believes the women would rather fight with him than with each other. “In some ways, they’re taking Meri’s side on this,” he says. “That’s their prerogative.”

During the Sunday, February 23, episode, Kody revealed he wasn’t thrilled that his wives spend time together.

“When I was younger, it used to be a lot of pleasure to me when I’d see my wives goofing off and playing and having fun together. I’m jaded, I guess,” Kody said in the episode. “I just don’t see plural marriage in the same light that I used to. I’m struggling with plural marriage and I’m struggling with my wives and I’m struggling with their conflict. We’re at a stage in our lives now where were far apart and we’re struggling with getting along.”

Sister Wives season 9 airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.