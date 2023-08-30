Sister Wives star Meri Brown clapped back at the idea that she can’t ever criticize Robyn Brown after saying she had her “back” during a recent episode.

“I am allowed to have the back of someone even though I don’t agree with everything another person says,” Meri, 52, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 28. “It doesn’t make sense to me that I shouldn’t be allowed to support someone and their right to have an opinion, when I don’t agree 100% with what that opinion is.”

In a video accompanying her post, Meri explained that she was responding to a video she’d seen where a psychologist said she was “not really allowed” to say she disagrees with Robyn, 44, because she’d previously claimed to support her.

“Respectfully, I disagree,” Meri said. “I think it is completely valid and completely within my right and within your right to support somebody, to have somebody’s back, and not agree with everything that they do or say. Just because somebody doesn’t have the same opinion, values, perspective that I do doesn’t mean I can’t have their back, doesn’t mean that I can’t support them. I mean, isn’t that what life is about, is to be able to learn and grow and have our own opinions and perspectives and all others to do the same?”

The unnamed psychologist’s video and Meri’s response were seemingly in reference to comments Meri made about Robyn during the season 18 premiere of Sister Wives. “I have her back,” Meri said in the August 20 episode. “Do I agree with everything that she does or says or thinks? No.”

Robyn is the last remaining wife of Kody Brown following breakups with his other three wives over the last two years. In November 2021, Christine Brown announced her split from Kody, 54, after 27 years of marriage, while Janelle Brown confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had been “separated for several months.” Days later, Meri revealed that she and Kody had called it quits after 32 years together.

“I would [think about reconciliation],” Meri said in the Sister Wives: One-on-One special at the time. “I don’t think that he’s interested.”

While Robyn is the last wife standing, she recently said she doesn’t always feel like No. 1 in the family. During the Sunday, August 27, episode, she said she felt defeated after trying to organize a gift exchange with Christine and Janelle’s children.

“It’s just another example of them not wanting to be a family with us,” she claimed. “It’s been like this from the beginning. By the time the whole thing was over with, my older kids … did not feel comfortable being involved in the gift exchange anymore.”

Christine, for her part, said the situation was “blown out of proportion” in part because of “all these hurt feelings” from the past several years.