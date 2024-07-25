Sister Wives star Meri Brown revealed whether she considers her marriage to Kody Brown as “wasted” time after their high-profile split.

Meri, 53, was conflicted when asked about her 32-year marriage to Kody, 55, during the Wednesday, July 24, episode of “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast, saying, “I’m a little bit mixed on it, sometimes. If I’m in more of a negative headspace — for lack of a better term — I’m like, ‘Gosh, dang it. Why couldn’t we just figure this out a long time ago?'”

Meri pointed out that she could have started dating in her 40s rather than in her 50s if she ended her marriage sooner.

“Like, that would’ve been so much easier. But then, I really think about it. And it’s like, ‘Wait a second. What did I learn through the process? “How confident am I in where I am right now because of the process?’ You know what I mean?” she noted. “I don’t have any regrets of where I am now and leaving when I left.”

While reflecting on her time with Kody, Meri said that ending the relationship “sooner” is what might have caused her to have regrets, adding, “I would’ve always wondered, ‘Maybe there might have been a chance.’ I’m very, very confident in where I am.”

Meri was legally married to Kody from 1990 to 2014, when he opted to divorce her and legally wed fourth wife Robyn Brown so he could adopt her children from a past relationship. Kody and Meri remained in a spiritual union, but Sister Wives viewers got a front-row seat to the pair’s relationship decline. During a December 2022 episode of the Sister Wives One-on-One special, the duo addressed the state of their marriage.

“He’s already made the decision that we’ve split,” Meri said at the time. “I have never heard him say [he didn’t ‘consider’ us married] to me [specifically].”

One month later, Kody and Meri made an official announcement about their split, writing in a joint statement via Instagram, “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love. In kindness, Meri and Kody.”

Kody was also previously married to Christine Brown and Janelle Brown. Christine, 51, was the first to leave the plural family in November 2021 and has since married David Woolley. Janelle, 55, meanwhile, confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had been “separated for several months.”

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Kody discussed the surprising changes in his personal life, which were broadcast for TLC viewers to see play out on screen.

“Robyn and I are experiencing a death — the death of our family [and] this big family picture,” he said in October 2023. “We have different emotions at different times. And I’ll be really honest, that has been hard on our relationship. … Divorce changes you. So, there’s a lot going on with me that Robyn has to use a lot of grace and forgiveness for, because I’m not myself. It’s an experience that I did not expect in my life and [it has] shocked me how it’s played out.”