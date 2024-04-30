Sister Wives star Meri Brown knows exactly what she wants from her next boyfriend.

Brown 53, took to Instagram on Monday, April 29, to answer some questions about herself. When asked whether she’s currently dating anyone, she replied, “Not exclusively. I have gone out on a few dates.”

After joking that “Prince Charming has not arrived,” Brown clarified that she’s “not really looking for a prince” anyway.

“I’m looking for a king. There’s a bit of an energetic difference there,” she explained. “A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is.”

The TLC personality added that she wants to date “somebody who knows who he is” and is “confident” with himself.

“Because I know who I am and I’m confident in who I am and I need somebody who matches my energy,” she continued. “When we cross paths, we’ll know it.”

Meri was previously married to fellow Sister Wives star Kody Brown. The former couple tied the knot in 1990 and share one child, Leon, 28, who came out as transgender in 2022.

Meri and Kody, 55, legally divorced in 2014 but remained spiritually married for much longer. They confirmed their split via a joint Instagram statement in January 2023.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the statement read, adding that the exes remained “committed to kindness and respect toward each other.”

One year later, Meri went Instagram official with a new flame.

“Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!” she wrote via the social media platform in January, noting that the twosome shared a love of Christmas and “laugh a lot together.” Despite the sweet hard launch, Meri was single again by February.

“Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption at the time. “When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren’t aligning, it’s then that we need to make hard decisions.”

Meri added that she planned to “dip [her] toes” into the dating pool again “when the time is right,” but she felt content being single until then.

“I honor and care about the past four months, who I spent it with, and what I learned about myself through it,” she wrote. “I know what’s important to me in a relationship, and I’m confident in myself while I’m single as well.”

Kody, for his part, is still married to Robyn Brown, whom he legally wed in 2014. He split from his spiritual partners Christine Brown and Janelle Brown in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

In addition to Leon, Kody shares son Solomon, 12, and daughter Ariella, 8, with Robyn, 45, daughters Aspyn, 29, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 14, and son Paedon, 25, with Christine, 52, daughters Maddie, 28, and Savanah, 19, and sons Logan, 29, Hunter, 27, Garrison, who died by suicide at age 25 in March, and Gabriel, 22, with Janelle, 54.