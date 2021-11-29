Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Tells Kody Brown: Christine Is ‘Feeling Trapped’ in Her Marriage to You

By
Meri Brown Tells Kody Christine Is Feeling Trapped in Her Marriage to You
Meri Brown, Kody Brown, and Christine Brown Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram; Shutterstock; Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

An emotional conversation. Although Kody Brown and Christine Brown didn’t announce their separation until earlier this month, their marriage was struggling long before.

During the Sunday, November 28, episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown told Kody, 52, that she was worried about his relationship with Christine, 49.

“I’ve got to admit. I’ve tried to be stoic with [Christine],” Kody told Meri, 50, about Christine’s want to leave Utah. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll move. I’m game.'”

A Breakdown of Where Kody Brown Stands With His Sister Wives

Read article

Kody told his first wife that he was “a total jackwagon” when Christine previously brought up the idea of moving, but he also has no desire to leave Arizona. He then suggested that she may be going through a “mid-life crisis.”

Meri, who shares daughter Mariah, 26, with Kody, explained that she feels sympathy for Christine. “Honestly, I hate the fact that she might be feeling trapped,” she told Kody. “I don’t know if that’s how she feels, but I wonder.”

Later in the episode, Christine admitted during a confessional that her relationship with Kody is “a little stiff” and that she had been keeping some secrets from her husband.

The mother of six shared that she hasn’t actually been following all of Kody’s COVID-19 rules, spending time with her sister wives behind his back.

Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Kody Brown's Ups and Downs Over the Years

Read article

“I’m going to be honest with you — this is real honesty here,” she told the cameras. “We’ve hung out at Janelle [Brown]’s house a few times, my kids and I. Not socially distanced. I just had to choose. It came down to choosing between Janelle and Kody and I chose Janelle sometimes.”

Christine and Kody announced their split via Instagram on November 2. While fans were surprised, the rest of the family was not.

Meri Brown Tells Kody Christine Is Feeling Trapped in Her Marriage to You
Kody Brown and Christine Brown Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“All the wives knew and were aware of the split, so it wasn’t news to them,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “If anything, it sort of inspired the others in one way or another to reevaluate their position.”

Janelle, 52, spent her summer living in an RV on the family’s Arizona property, and now rents a home in town and doesn’t see Kody and Robyn Brown “often,” the insider added.

“She’s excited about spending time with her children for the holidays,” the source added. “Her kids are her real family.”

'Sister Wives' Family Guide: Get to Know Kody Brown's Spouses and Kids

Read article

Meanwhile, Christine feels “very empowered” following the split announcement, but the family patriarch doesn’t feel the same. “He hates that Christine is showing off how happy she is to not be with him anymore,” the insider said. “They’re not on good terms right now because of her decision to leave him.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!