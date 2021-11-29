An emotional conversation. Although Kody Brown and Christine Brown didn’t announce their separation until earlier this month, their marriage was struggling long before.

During the Sunday, November 28, episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown told Kody, 52, that she was worried about his relationship with Christine, 49.

“I’ve got to admit. I’ve tried to be stoic with [Christine],” Kody told Meri, 50, about Christine’s want to leave Utah. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll move. I’m game.'”

Kody told his first wife that he was “a total jackwagon” when Christine previously brought up the idea of moving, but he also has no desire to leave Arizona. He then suggested that she may be going through a “mid-life crisis.”

Meri, who shares daughter Mariah, 26, with Kody, explained that she feels sympathy for Christine. “Honestly, I hate the fact that she might be feeling trapped,” she told Kody. “I don’t know if that’s how she feels, but I wonder.”

Later in the episode, Christine admitted during a confessional that her relationship with Kody is “a little stiff” and that she had been keeping some secrets from her husband.

The mother of six shared that she hasn’t actually been following all of Kody’s COVID-19 rules, spending time with her sister wives behind his back.

“I’m going to be honest with you — this is real honesty here,” she told the cameras. “We’ve hung out at Janelle [Brown]’s house a few times, my kids and I. Not socially distanced. I just had to choose. It came down to choosing between Janelle and Kody and I chose Janelle sometimes.”

Christine and Kody announced their split via Instagram on November 2. While fans were surprised, the rest of the family was not.

“All the wives knew and were aware of the split, so it wasn’t news to them,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “If anything, it sort of inspired the others in one way or another to reevaluate their position.”

Janelle, 52, spent her summer living in an RV on the family’s Arizona property, and now rents a home in town and doesn’t see Kody and Robyn Brown “often,” the insider added.

“She’s excited about spending time with her children for the holidays,” the source added. “Her kids are her real family.”

Meanwhile, Christine feels “very empowered” following the split announcement, but the family patriarch doesn’t feel the same. “He hates that Christine is showing off how happy she is to not be with him anymore,” the insider said. “They’re not on good terms right now because of her decision to leave him.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.