Kody Brown feels wronged by his ex-wives Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown, but that doesn’t mean he would’ve divorced any of them.

“I didn’t kick me out. Christine, Janelle and Meri all chose to have me leave the home,” Kody, 55, said during the Sunday, September 22, episode of Sister Wives, claiming he wasn’t “playing the victim card.”

Kody alleged despite all their differences, he “wasn’t ever going to leave them, no matter how much I didn’t love them.”

Christine, 52, announced her split from Kody in November 2021 after more than two decades together. Janelle, 55, confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had separated after 30 years.

Meri, meanwhile, was legally married to Kody from 1990 to 2014 when he divorced her to legally wed fourth wife Robyn Brown. Meri, 53, and Kody remained in a spiritual union until she revealed in January 2023 that they also called it quits.

“The thing in plural marriage that is very funny about divorcing is a man has no choice after he’s already married,” Kody told the cameras. “In plural marriage, if he wants to stay faithful, and in the faith, he cannot request a divorce. It’s not allowed.”

He noted that even though he couldn’t divorce anyone, with Meri he “didn’t necessarily want out of the relationship” when they first hit a bump in the road. In time, however, he realized their union couldn’t be saved.

“There were several times I was with her where I’m like, ‘Well, here’s to a new beginning. We’re going to figure this out,’” Kody recalled, claiming, “Every time I was with her, she wasn’t nice, she wasn’t fun, she wasn’t kind, she wasn’t interesting. I’m trying to be curious with her and I’m bored.”

Kody acknowledged that he understands how Meri might feel “abandoned” by his actions, but noted that he still didn’t end their marriage.

“They made choices that separated us,” he said of all three ex-wives. “And maybe I made choices that separated us, but they eventually moved on.”

Kody conceded, “In the end, it’s not about blame, it’s about choice. We chose the road we’ve been on. This is the life we chose and when we chose well, we were a happy family and when we chose badly, we weren’t.”

Now that “everybody’s on their journey,” Kody said, “I hope in the end, that everybody is happy.”

In the episode, Meri revealed that she had taken the steps to terminate her spiritual union and have the church “release” her from her marriage. Janelle, meanwhile, said she is “at peace” with her life without Kody.

Christine, for her part, has started a new life in Utah, marrying David Woolley in October 2023.

