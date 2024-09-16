Kody Brown revealed during the season 19 Sister Wives premiere that his three failed relationships have significantly affected his marriage to Robyn Brown.

“Robyn and I are really kind of in a struggling place,” Kody, 55, confessed during the Sunday, September 15, episode of the TLC series, noting that his ex-wife Christine Brown seems to have “moved on” after their November 2021 break up.

Robyn agreed, telling the cameras, “We’re probably doing the worst we’ve ever done in our marriage. It’s been tough. It’s been tough between us.”

Following his split from third wife Christine, 52, Kody separated from second wife Janelle Brown in December 2022. His first wife, Meri Brown, confirmed in January 2023 that they were done after more than 30 years together.

In the wake of all his broken unions, Kody leaned on Robyn, 45, whom he legally wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri, 53. (Kody and Meri remained in a spiritual union until their recent split.)

“He doesn’t know who to blame, himself or one of the other wives,” Robyn explained on the season premiere. “Kody’s feeling a lot of rejection. And so, I think he’s kind of looking at me going, ‘Are you going to reject me too?’ I’m on my toes. I’m having to consistently make sure that he is not sabotaging our relationship.”

She admitted, “There’s no resource to help with the idea that I’m still married to a man who’s going through divorces.”

Robyn, having been through her own divorce prior to marrying Kody, confessed that she didn’t sign up for monogamy. She intended to grow old in a polygamist family alongside sister wives Meri, Janelle and Christine and their combined children.

Kody shares six children with both Christine and Janelle and one child with Meri. He shares two children with Robyn and is the stepfather to her three kids from a prior union. (Kody and Janelle’s son Garrison died in March by suicide. He was 25.)

“I miss the family experience, you know, the kids, and I miss the camaraderie that I did have with my sister wives,” Robyn explained.

Elsewhere in the episode, Robyn revealed that although she “committed to this family 100 percent,” she is questioning what to do next. “There’s days when I just feel like the idiot that doesn’t know how to let it go,” she said.

Kody, meanwhile, noted that having Robyn’s support through all the family turmoil is what’s kept him afloat — even if they are weathering their own storm.

“I love Robyn and she’s dear to me and I respect her dearly,” he said in a confessional. “Her telling me I’m still good is valuable to me.”

Kody confided, “I want to give it more credibility, but I’ve had three other people basically blame me. It’s just not that easy.”

The patriarch added that his three breakups have also tested his faith and how he chooses to pray. “[I also went through] a breakup of not losing my faith but being so angry that I can’t look myself in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, dude, I love you,’” he revealed.

Kody continued, “And I can’t go to God and say, ‘Hey, help me through this mess.’ I do. But my prayers aren’t the same kind of prayers they used to be when I was like, ‘Gee, thank you for this beautiful family.’”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.