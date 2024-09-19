Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

‘Sister Wives’ Sneak Peek: Janelle Wants Kody to Buy Her Out of Coyote Pass — And Move to Montana (Exclusive)

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Janelle Brown is ready for a fresh start after Kody Brown split — even if that means a messy battle to sell their land.

“If Kody’s not willing to buy me out … I’m going to have to do something with it,” Janelle, 55, tells sister wife Christine Brown in Us Weekly’s sneak peek at the Sunday, September 22, episode of Sister Wives.

Janelle notes they need to pay off the Coyote Pass property in Arizona but claims Kody, 55, is “not talking to me about it.”

She confesses, “I think I’m going to have to lawyer up,” alleging, “That’s the only way I’m ever going to get any kind of decision out of him.”

Sister Wives Preview Janelle Wants to Move to Montana Sell Kody Land
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown. Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram; TLC/YouTube

Kody and his third wife, Christine, 52, announced their split in November 2021. At the time, she gave Kody her share of their family’s land in Arizona, which the polygamist group intended to build five houses on. (Christine kept the money from her house sale when she moved to Utah post-divorce.)

Janelle confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had separated after 30 years together. The couple, who share six children, were never legally married, but they were in a spiritual union beginning in 1992. (Kody and Janelle’s son Garrison died by suicide in March at the age of 25.)

Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, publicly announced in January 2023 that they had also parted ways. He remains legally married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Janelle Brown and Kody Browns Relationship Timeline

Related: Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s Relationship Timeline

Amid all the family turmoil, the Coyote Pass property has remained a point of contention with everyone. Janelle, however, revealed during the season 19 premiere on September 15 that she was toying with the idea of relocating to Montana with her eldest daughter, Maddie, 28, and her family.

“What changed my mind [about the Arizona land] was when I went with Maddie to look in Montana and I’m like, ‘Oh, I could have this somewhere else,’” Janelle tells Christine in the upcoming TLC episode.

Christine reveals it’s a “no-brainer” for Janelle to live with Maddie in Montana vs. “living on Coyote Pass with a house and who knows, maybe Kody and Robyn. Maybe Meri’s going to have a house there too? No.”

Sister Wives Kody Brown and Janelle Brown Family Breakdown

Related: Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown’s Family: Guide to 6 Kids

Janelle appears to be on board with leaving Kody and Arizona in the rearview mirror, but it isn’t easy to legally release her land ownership.

“I really have no legal rights to make any kind of claim on Kody’s property. We’re not legally married,” she confesses. “It’s not like I’m just calling a lawyer and saying, ‘I need to divorce this person.’ No, it’s really complicated because there’s no legal marriage.”

woman with shopping bags and credit card

Deal of the Day

Amazon's 'Best of Summer' Sale Offers up to 50% Off Top-Sellers! View Deal

Despite the land hiccup, Janelle tells Christine that she is totally over her marriage to Kody. “He’s not talked to me for a very long time,” Janelle explains, noting the exes communicate via text.

While Janelle admits she hasn’t said the words “it’s over,” she says he doesn’t see him at all. “He avoids me,” she adds.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

In this article

Christine Brown Shares Glimpses of Wedding Dresses She Didn t Wear

Christine Brown
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Hopes Christine Brown Remarries After Kody Split- ‘It’s a Very Long Time to Be Alone’ 411

Janelle Brown
Sister Wives’ Kody Reveals Why He ‘Favors’ Robyn Over Other Wives, Exes React to Not Being ‘Loyal Enough’ and More Tell-All Bombshells - 801

Kody Brown
Sister wives bio 545

Sister Wives

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.