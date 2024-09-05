Sister Wives Janelle Brown Remembers Son 6 Months After Death

Janelle Brown is remembering her late son Garrison Brown six months after his death.

“Six months ago today you went away. You come up in my photo memories almost every day. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you’re gone,” Janelle, 55, captioned a photo of herself and Garrison via Instagram on Thursday, September 5. “And then I remember I won’t be getting a call or text from you and it all comes rushing back.”

She continued, “I know you fought hard but in the end you just couldn’t stay. I love you so much and will see you again when my journey is done.”

Followers offered their condolences in the comments section of the Sister Wives star’s emotional tribute to Garrison.

“This is so heartbreakingly beautiful. Sending love, strength, and a hug,” wrote one social media user. Another added, “Oh sweetheart I am so deeply sorry. Too many are struggling in today’s world. He will never be forgotten.”

Janelle and ex Kody Brown announced the death of their son on March 5. He was 25 years old. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that police had arrived at Garrison’s home in Flagstaff, Arizona, and discovered him dead at the scene. His cause of death was ruled a suicide, Us confirmed in May.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” dad Kody, 55, shared via Instagram at the time. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison, whose legal name is Robert Garrison, was one of six children Janelle shared with Kody. (The pair split in December 2022 after nearly 30 years together.) The twosome are also the parents of sons Logan, 30, Hunter, 27, and Gabriel, 22, as well as daughters Maddie, 28 and Savanah, 19.

Garrison appeared on Sister Wives starting in 2010 alongside his parents and siblings. Season 19 of the long-running series will premiere on TLC later this month.

Fans saw Garrison’s rocky relationship with his father play out on the reality series through the years. Starting in season 17, Sister Wives documented that Garrison and Gabriel didn’t agree with Kody’s strict COVID-19 rules, which further drove a wedge between Kody and some of his kids.

“Even if they maybe don’t reconcile, but they come to a peace, because I feel like when there’s static in relationships, especially in a parental relationship, it does affect your life,” Janelle exclusively told Us in November 2023. “It does affect them when they don’t have a good [relationship] with their dad. So, I’m hoping that in the future, things can get better.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.