‘Sister Wives’ Star Garrison Brown’s Cause of Death Revealed

Garrison Brown’s official cause of death has been revealed by the coroner.

Brown died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained by People on Wednesday, May 15. His death was ruled as a suicide.

Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown announced on March 5 that their son Garrison died at age 25. Us Weekly confirmed that police arrived at Garrison’s home in Flagstaff, Arizona and discovered him dead at the scene with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police also told the outlet that Garrison’s brother Gabriel Brown found Garrison’s body.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody, 55, wrote via Instagram at the time. “He was such a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

One day after his death, a police report obtained by Us, shared that Janelle, 54, told law enforcement that Garrison sent a message to a group chat that included people who work with the Brown family.

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” Garrison reportedly wrote.

Although Janelle wasn’t in the chat, she reportedly learned about his response and the twosome had a brief conversation before he stopped responding.

Following his unexpected death, Garrison’s close friend Kenia Gutierrez reflected on his “shocking” passing.

“I did not expect it. … He was always a person you wanted to see, and he’d always say hello to you. His presence was being gracious,” she told Us on March 7, noting that “everything was normal” in the days leading up to Garrison’s death. “He was always happy. What happened was shocking.”

Days later, Garrison’s cousin Emma Brown shared that the family had held a funeral for Garrison.

“Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye. We love you,” Emma wrote in a lengthy Instagram post at the time.

Nearly a week after his funeral, Garrison’s sister Maddie Brown revealed that mental health was a factor in Garrison’s passing.

“Mental health is so important. And I don’t think we talk about it enough,” Maddie, 28, shared on Instagram on March 18. “I don’t think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn’t bullying, it wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had. It was mental health. And I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I’m blue in the face because I don’t think it’s talked about enough in a way that people understand it.”

Maddie also went on to share how “social media is not real” and encouraged her followers to “be more authentic” with their online presence.

“It’s a highlight reel. … Garrison used to feel like he wasn’t doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media, and I don’t think that it’s real and I think we need to remember that,” she added.

Garrison was one of Janelle and Kody’s six children, along with Maddie and siblings Logan, 29, Hunter, 26, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.