Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

How the ‘Sister Wives’ Season 19 Premiere Addressed Janelle and Kody’s Son Garrison Brown’s Death

By
How Sister Wives Season 19 Premiere Addressed Janelle and Kody s Son Garrison Brown s Death
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Sister Wives season 19 began on a somber note, paying tribute to the late Garrison Brown.

“This season of Sister Wives began filming in late 2022,” TLC revealed during the opening credits for the Sunday, September 15, episode.

The network then acknowledged Garrison’s death, writing, “On March 5, 2024, Kody and Janelle’s son Garrison passed away. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.”

Janelle and Kody Brown confirmed Garrison’s death in March, sharing a joint statement. “Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert ‘Garrison’ Brown,” the Instagram post read. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away.”

Us Weekly reported at the time that Garrison died by suicide while living in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was 25.

Every Sister Wives Siblings Who ve Mourned Brother Garrison After His Death 663

Related: Every ‘Sister Wives’ Sibling Who Has Publicly Mourned Garrison Brown

While Janelle and Kody, both 55, announced their separation in December 2022 after more than 30 years as a couple, they came together to mourn the loss of Garrison. They celebrated his life with a private funeral in March.

The exes, who spiritually wed in 1993, also share daughters Maddie, 28, and Savanah, 19; and sons Logan, 30, Hunter, 27, and Gabriel, 22.

The entire Brown family was shaken by Garrison’s death, including Janelle’s former sister wives Christine and Meri Brown, who publicly paid tribute to the late reality star. (Christine, 52, divorced Kody in November 2021, while Meri, 53, announced her and Kody’s separation in January 2023.)

Janelle Brown and Kody Browns Relationship Timeline

Related: Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s Relationship Timeline

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” Christine wrote via Instagram in March, sharing a video working alongside her youngest daughter, Truely, 13, at their house. “We’ll miss him forever. #gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem.”

Meri reflected on how much Garrison meant to her and her extended family in April, writing via Instagram, “Seeing [this photo] immediately moved me to tears, a testament of the love I have for him, the pain of the loss of him. It’s a reminder that grief comes in unexpected waves, memories of the moments with him all that remains. Four weeks today without him here with us. A lifetime of memories to hold sacred.”

Robyn Brown, who remains married to Kody, has not released a personal statement about the tragedy.

Sister Wives Janelle Brown Shares Update on Son Garrisons Cats After His Death
Garrison Brown Courtesy of Garrison Brown/Instagram

While Garrison’s death has remained on many of his loved one’s minds over the past few months, it was not discussed any further during the season 19 premiere.

Instead, the episode picked up around the time that Meri and Kody called it quits and the family tried to figure out what’s next.

“Christine and I just don’t talk, and Janelle and I’ve been separated,” Kody told the cameras. “Meri, do we say we’re divorced? No, I don’t think so. But we’re not in a marriage, and I don’t want to be in that marriage.”

He confessed, “The feelings from the breakup of the family are just raw. Like, who am I without my family?”

Sister Wives Kody Brown and Janelle Brown Family Breakdown

Related: Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown’s Family: Guide to 6 Kids

Janelle, for her part, remained confident in her choice to leave Kody. “I mourn the loss of this ideal that we were striving for this family,” she said, noting that Kody’s alleged inability to prioritize their kids ultimately led to her decision.

“The big spark for me was when his relationship broke down with my children and he didn’t seem like he would move heaven and earth to fix it,” Janelle shared. “I thought, ‘OK, that was what was really holding me here.’”

Meri claimed that her split from Kody was caused by him slowly distancing himself. “For the past nearly decade, he has pulled himself away from me completely emotionally,” she alleged.

Sister Wives Family A Guide to All of Kody Brown's Spouses and Children

Related: 'Sister Wives' Family Guide: Get to Know Kody Brown's Spouses and Kids

Meri added that the only thing different between them is that she now plans to terminate their spiritual union with the church. “Like, why in the world would I want to be tied to somebody eternally who doesn’t want me?” she asked.

Keep Cozy This Fall With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket That’s Now 43% off!

Deal of the Day

Keep Cozy This Fall With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket That’s Now 43% off! View Deal

Christine, meanwhile, said she’s embraced her new family unit, which includes Janelle and her children. “When I first married Kody, I thought that we would be together forever, and then it fell apart,” she explained. “And now I still have Janelle. … I think we’re sister wives that are raising kids together that were part of the plural family.”

She continued, “The kids don’t have a great relationship with Kody. Not all the wives have a good relationship with each other. So that’s why I wouldn’t say it’s a plural family. I would say that what Janelle and I have is a sister wife family.” (Christine’s family now includes husband David Woolley, whom she married in October 2023.)

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

In this article

Garrison Brown
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Hopes Christine Brown Remarries After Kody Split- ‘It’s a Very Long Time to Be Alone’ 411

Janelle Brown
Sister Wives’ Kody Reveals Why He ‘Favors’ Robyn Over Other Wives, Exes React to Not Being ‘Loyal Enough’ and More Tell-All Bombshells - 801

Kody Brown
Sister wives bio 545

Sister Wives

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.