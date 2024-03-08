Your account
Celebrity News

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Pays Tribute to Garrison After His Death: ‘We’ll Miss Him Forever’

By
Sister Wives Christine Brown Emotionally Reacts to Garrison s Death 405
Christine Brown. TLC

Christine Brown shared a message of love after ex Kody Brown and sister wife Janelle Brown’s son Garrison Brown died earlier this week.

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” Christine, 51, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 7, sharing a video of Garrison (real name Robert Garrison Brown) working alongside her youngest daughter, Truely, 13, at their house.

Christine added: “We’ll miss him forever. #gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem.”

Christine’s post came two days after news broke on Tuesday, March 5, that Garrison had died by suicide. He was 25.

Police confirmed to Us Weekly that officers arrived at Garrison’s home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday after receiving a report of death. Garrison was found dead at the scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Flagstaff Police Department told Us in a statement that no foul play is suspected and an investigation is underway. The police also confirmed that Garrison’s brother Gabriel, 21, found Garrison’s body at the home.

Kody, 55, mourned the loss of his son in a joint social media tribute on Tuesday with ex-wife Janelle, 54.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody wrote via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Celebrity Deaths of 2024
Courtesy of Garrison Brown/Instagram

Garrison, who’s the son of Janelle and Kody, appeared on Sister Wives starting in 2010 alongside his parents and siblings. (In addition to Garrison and Gabriel, the former couple also share children Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, and Savanah, 18.)

In December 2022, Janelle confirmed her separation from Kody, whom she spiritually married in 1993. He was also previously spiritually wed to Meri Brown, but she confirmed their split in January 2023.

Christine was Kody’s third wife. In November 2021, the twosome announced they were parting ways after more than 25 years together. (Christine and Kody share daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, as well as son Paedon, 25.)

Months before they separated, Christine exclusively told Us that she felt as if she had lost her voice in the family.

“Anytime we’ve had major decisions, I go through a time where I’m like, ‘Does my opinion really even matter here?’ That’s when we struggle the most … is when I feel like I don’t really have a say or I don’t really have an opinion,” Christine told Us in March 2021.

After parting ways from Kody, Christine wed David Wooley in October 2023. Kody, for his part, is still married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

