Christine Brown shared a message of love after ex Kody Brown and sister wife Janelle Brown’s son Garrison Brown died earlier this week.

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” Christine, 51, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 7, sharing a video of Garrison (real name Robert Garrison Brown) working alongside her youngest daughter, Truely, 13, at their house.

Christine added: “We’ll miss him forever. #gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Christine’s post came two days after news broke on Tuesday, March 5, that Garrison had died by suicide. He was 25.

Police confirmed to Us Weekly that officers arrived at Garrison’s home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday after receiving a report of death. Garrison was found dead at the scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Flagstaff Police Department told Us in a statement that no foul play is suspected and an investigation is underway. The police also confirmed that Garrison’s brother Gabriel, 21, found Garrison’s body at the home.

Kody, 55, mourned the loss of his son in a joint social media tribute on Tuesday with ex-wife Janelle, 54.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody wrote via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison, who’s the son of Janelle and Kody, appeared on Sister Wives starting in 2010 alongside his parents and siblings. (In addition to Garrison and Gabriel, the former couple also share children Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, and Savanah, 18.)

In December 2022, Janelle confirmed her separation from Kody, whom she spiritually married in 1993. He was also previously spiritually wed to Meri Brown, but she confirmed their split in January 2023.

Christine was Kody’s third wife. In November 2021, the twosome announced they were parting ways after more than 25 years together. (Christine and Kody share daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, as well as son Paedon, 25.)

Related: 'Sister Wives' Family Guide: Get to Know Kody Brown's Spouses and Kids Sister Wives star Kody Brown has his hands full with wife Robyn Brown and his three former partners, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. Kody’s family — which includes 18 total children— was thrust into the spotlight in September 2010 when Sister Wives premiered. At the time, Kody was courting his fourth wife, Robyn, […]

Months before they separated, Christine exclusively told Us that she felt as if she had lost her voice in the family.

“Anytime we’ve had major decisions, I go through a time where I’m like, ‘Does my opinion really even matter here?’ That’s when we struggle the most … is when I feel like I don’t really have a say or I don’t really have an opinion,” Christine told Us in March 2021.

After parting ways from Kody, Christine wed David Wooley in October 2023. Kody, for his part, is still married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.