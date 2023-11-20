Kody Brown hasn’t been too happy about Christine and Janelle Brown‘s unbreakable bond, hinting that the twosome weren’t always so close.

Christine, 51, and Janelle, 54, reunited for a hike during the Sunday, November 19, episode of Sister Wives. “A couple years ago, I left Kody. Janelle’s separated from Kody right now. But we are sister wives,” Christine told the cameras. “We’re just going to keep on being sister wives and really good friends for the rest of our lives and keep raising our kids together and just represent the plural part of our family.”

Kody, 54, had his own ideas about their friendship. “It’s interesting that Christine and Janelle have a newfound relationship ’cause I think it was more antagonistic before,” he claimed in a confessional before referencing his last remaining wife, Robyn Brown. “I wish it wasn’t so, but it seems to me that they are united in the common enemy against me and Robyn. Because they’ve got nothing good to say about us.”

Kody has been vocal about his ups and downs with Christine and Janelle throughout season 18 of Sister Wives. In a September episode, he accused them of “trying to shut [him] out” while the plural family was at odds about their holiday plans.

“They’re talking to each other about it, but they’re not talking to me about it,” he said at the time. “And now they’re all mad at me. … Christine and Janelle are doing everything they can to not make it so I’m not the head of the family, which is fine.”

Christine was the first of Kody’s four wives to leave him, announcing their split in November 2021. She moved back to Utah with their youngest daughter, Truely, 13, and later found love with husband David Woolley. (Christine and Kody also share son Paedon, 25, and daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, and Ysabel, 20.)

One year after Christine’s divorce, Janelle confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had been “separated for months.” This season, fans watched the pair get into a screaming match as their relationship crumbled. Through it all, Christine has remained in Janelle’s corner.

Both Christine and Janelle agreed in an October episode that Kody “slipped into” monogamy with fourth wife Robyn. (He and Meri Brown confirmed their split earlier this year.)

“I think maybe he did it a while ago and was just trying to maintain his responsibilities with his plural family,” Janelle noted at the time. “If I cared, it would bother me. But I don’t care. I really don’t.”

Referring to Kody and Robyn, 45, Janelle quipped: “They can have each other.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.