Christine Brown wasn’t always on board with daughter Mykelti Brown marrying Tony Padron. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, January 14, episode of Sister Wives, Christine actually reveals that she’s planning to sing at her daughter’s wedding to prove that after the ups and downs they’ve been through, she’s finally supporting her.

“The biggest motivation for me to sing for Mykelti for her wedding is because when she first told me that she wanted to marry Tony and that she wanted to talk to Dad, for the first several months, it wasn’t a very exciting time for us,” Christine admits. “I was really not in favor of it at first. I thought that they needed to know each other more, [and] I didn’t know them together as a couple. I didn’t react like she hoped.”

Despite the tension it caused in the family, Christine adds that she wouldn’t change the way she reacted.

“It’s my job to protect her. I didn’t know Tony very well, I didn’t see the two of them together as a couple and I wasn’t going to put my stamp of approval on something I didn’t approve of,” she explains. “So I am singing for her wedding just to show her, you know what, I do support the two of you and I love the two of you together and you’re perfect together.”

With that, she plans to sing “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” a song her grandfather used to sing her grandmother to woo her. “This is a big deal and it’s way out of my comfort zone,” she admits. “I don’t have this amazing voice that I’m just going to pop out and sing with. I have a nice voice … I need all the help I can get.”

