The season 43 finale of Saturday Night Live — hosted by Tina Fey, with musical guest Nicki Minaj — featured a wealth of celebrity cameos and references to the royal wedding. Read on for a recap of the Saturday, May 19, episode.

Stars, Stars and More Stars

Fey used her monologue to answer audience questions, but surprise — the crowd was filled with celebrities, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Anne Hathaway, Tracy Morgan, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Donald Glover and Fred Armisen. It’s hard to contain your excitement when each face you see is more famous than the last. And some people think there are too many celeb cameos on SNL these days. As if…

Royal Wedding Reception

Wonder what Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s private wedding reception was like? Probably nothing like this sketch, in which the duke made a wedding video. Some highlights were responsible dad Prince William holding newborn son Prince Louis as he busted a move on the dance floor, a “briefcase girl” from the bride’s days on Deal or No Deal bringing her briefcase to the afterparty, and the groom referring to himself as Prince Harry Markle.

Kenan Thompson later made an appearance during Weekend Update as the royal wedding’s most talked about participant, Bishop Michael Curry.

Mean Girl

Fey was desperate for a part in the Mean Girls Broadway musical in this bit. She just lacked the dance acumen and vocal range and didn’t pass for Gretchen. Try as she might, the only thing she got out of her attempt was a sling and a spot in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s burn book.

Paging Palin

The host revived her Sarah Palin impression to commiserate with Trump surrogates and give them some advice about Dancing With the Stars. John Goodman also joined in, returning to play former secretary of state Rex Tillerson.

"Being fired by Trump was the best thing that ever happened to me." #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/LXoBpva0Ql — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 20, 2018

A Soprano Ending

The cold open was a spoof of the Sopranos series finale. President Trump (Alec Baldwin), Michael Cohen (Ben Stiller), Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) and Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) sat in a diner going over all their nefarious activity as “Don’t Stop Believin’” played in the background. Robert Mueller (Robert De Niro) was watching the motley crew until suddenly the screen went black. Talk about a cliffhanger.

